Essex Senior League: Imrul Gazi pleased to be able to get Sporting Bengal United squad together again

16:30 03 January 2017

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi is looking forward to catching up with all his squad tonight at training after recharging his batteries over Christmas.

The Mile End Stadium outfit are getting together this evening ahead of returning to Essex Senior League action on Saturday.

Ahead of hosting Waltham Forest, Bengal coach Arosh Ali, who is involved at MK Dons, will be taking training later.

“Whenever Arosh has been able to put a session on for the players we have normally done well the next game,” said Gazi.

“I find his training so useful and all of the squad do too so we are looking forward to getting together tonight.

“This session is helpful for a number of reasons – it means we can all catch up and we can give the players information ahead of Waltham Forest.”

Bengal finished 2016 with a bang; beating Redbridge and Hullbridge Sports before drawing with Wadham Lodge.

Gazi concedes it is hard to know what sort of shape his squad will be in ahead of Saturday’s fixture.

But he pointed out every team in the Essex Senior League will be lacking match fitness at the start of the month.

“It is hard to know how the players will be because I’m sure they have all been enjoying themselves over the holidays,” said Gazi.

“We are no different to any other club in the division, though, and Waltham Forest will be in a similar situation to us.”

Although the Bengal boss was happy with their finish to last year, he is aware they still have improvements to make.

The east Londoners have a four-point cushion over basement boys Burnham Ramblers, yet are determined to move up the table from 21st position.

Gazi added: “A lot of the lads are still naïve and learning and although they are getting there, you see the benefits when we train.

“We are putting a session on tonight and another next Tuesday because we are without a midweek game.

“Hopefully having them with us twice will help prepare the players before a busy run of important league matches.”

