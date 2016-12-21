Search

Advanced search

Essex Senior League: Sporting Bengal United boss Imrul Gazi calls for more ahead of Wadham Lodge match

12:00 21 December 2016

A Sporting Bengal United player looks to keep the ball from a Hullbridge Sports rival (pic: Bridge Photo Shop).

A Sporting Bengal United player looks to keep the ball from a Hullbridge Sports rival (pic: Bridge Photo Shop).

Archant

Mile End Stadium club play final match of 2016 this evening looking to end the year with three consecutive wins

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi is keen for his squad not to rest on their laurels in the Essex Senior League tonight (Wednesday).

The Mile End Stadium club host Wadham Lodge this evening for their final match of 2016 with plenty of confidence.

Recent wins over the past week against Redbridge and Hullbridge Sports have moved Bengal off the bottom.

“My target of five points from our final three games of the year has been exceeded, but we need to get something from the match,” said Gazi.

“It will be tough against Wadham Lodge. They have a different management team now with lots of new players.

“Again it is all about us and if I have my best possible squad available I know we will give anybody a game in this league.”

Bengal will be aiming to make it three wins in a row this evening after a stunning last eight days.

Prior to the clash at Redbridge on December 13, Gazi’s team had just nine points from 19 league fixtures.

But a 3-2 win at Oakside was followed by a 1-0 success at home to Hullbridge Sports on Saturday.

Gazi added: “We got ourselves into a bit of a rut and winning breeds confidence and losing takes it away.

“Once we got the result against Redbridge when we showed a lot of character to come from two down, we all felt a change.

“We really were comfortable on Saturday and had a bit of swagger about us and we could have played another 90 without conceding.

“I think we all feel more confident and I’m hoping we can take that into the match with Wadham Lodge now.”

A win for Bengal tonight could see them rise up to 19th and finish the year on a total of 18 points.

Tower Hamlets travel to Waltham Forest this evening for a second round Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy tie.

Ade Abayomi’s young squad had Saturday’s fixture at Burnham Ramblers postponed and currently sit 19th in the table, though could be leapfrogged by local rivals Bengal if they beat Wadham Lodge later.

Related articles

Keywords: Ade Abayomi Essex Senior League

Latest East London Sports News

LOFT believe O’s ‘getting worse’ at communicating

51 minutes ago George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Play With A Legend).

Recent Fans’ Forum discussed stadium issues, communication, the London Stadium and financial matters in addition to other topics

Drapers Field’s Wallace wins award

12:00
Drapers Field duty manager Lisa Wallace (right) receives the London Sports Venue Manager of the Year from MyLocalPitch co-founder Jamie Foale (pic: MyLocalPitch)

Duty manager rewarded for stellar work in 2016

Sporting show spirit to snatch late Lodge draw

09:00 George Sessions
Sporting Bengal United players celebrate a goal (pic: Bridge Photo Shop).

Tower Hamlets lose again to exit Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy after 3-0 defeat at Waltham Forest

Former boxing foes are all friends in older age

Yesterday, 16:00 Len Whaley
Tommy Burling (left) and Raymond Lee are pictured with Sammy McCarthy (centre)

Ex-Boxers Associations prove popular with rivals

O’s have improved under Edwards says Parkes

Yesterday, 14:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes battles with Wycombe Wanderers rival Aaron Pierre at a corner (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ex-Bristol Rovers captain discusses impact of third boss of the campaign at Brisbane Road

Bengal boss calls for more

Yesterday, 12:00 George Sessions
A Sporting Bengal United player looks to keep the ball from a Hullbridge Sports rival (pic: Bridge Photo Shop).

Mile End Stadium club play final match of 2016 this evening looking to end the year with three consecutive wins

Orient boss left frustrated

Yesterday, 10:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient defender Nicky Hunt shows his frustration to referee Alan Young after another questionable decision at Wycombe Wanderers

Both Rob Lewis and Alan Young struggled at Adams Park and didn’t let the League Two match flow

Basketball England reveal new national programme plans

Tue, 18:00
Basketball England have been holding a National junior training camp in Manchester

Local yougnsters included in GB age group squads

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Leyton Orient player ratings: No early Christmas cheer

Leyton Orient forward Jordan Bowery does his best to keep the ball at Wycombe Wanderers (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient will keep working hard to improve insists Edwards

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards (left) and assistant Danny Webb (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient boss left frustrated

Leyton Orient defender Nicky Hunt shows his frustration to referee Alan Young after another questionable decision at Wycombe Wanderers

O’s have improved under Edwards says Parkes

Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes battles with Wycombe Wanderers rival Aaron Pierre at a corner (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s youngster Moncur can’t prevent Stortford defeat

Freddy Moncur is currently on loan at Bishop's Stortford from Leyton Orient (Martin Addison).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now