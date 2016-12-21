Essex Senior League: Sporting Bengal United boss Imrul Gazi calls for more ahead of Wadham Lodge match

A Sporting Bengal United player looks to keep the ball from a Hullbridge Sports rival (pic: Bridge Photo Shop). Archant

Mile End Stadium club play final match of 2016 this evening looking to end the year with three consecutive wins

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi is keen for his squad not to rest on their laurels in the Essex Senior League tonight (Wednesday).

The Mile End Stadium club host Wadham Lodge this evening for their final match of 2016 with plenty of confidence.

Recent wins over the past week against Redbridge and Hullbridge Sports have moved Bengal off the bottom.

“My target of five points from our final three games of the year has been exceeded, but we need to get something from the match,” said Gazi.

“It will be tough against Wadham Lodge. They have a different management team now with lots of new players.

“Again it is all about us and if I have my best possible squad available I know we will give anybody a game in this league.”

Bengal will be aiming to make it three wins in a row this evening after a stunning last eight days.

Prior to the clash at Redbridge on December 13, Gazi’s team had just nine points from 19 league fixtures.

But a 3-2 win at Oakside was followed by a 1-0 success at home to Hullbridge Sports on Saturday.

Gazi added: “We got ourselves into a bit of a rut and winning breeds confidence and losing takes it away.

“Once we got the result against Redbridge when we showed a lot of character to come from two down, we all felt a change.

“We really were comfortable on Saturday and had a bit of swagger about us and we could have played another 90 without conceding.

“I think we all feel more confident and I’m hoping we can take that into the match with Wadham Lodge now.”

A win for Bengal tonight could see them rise up to 19th and finish the year on a total of 18 points.

Tower Hamlets travel to Waltham Forest this evening for a second round Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy tie.

Ade Abayomi’s young squad had Saturday’s fixture at Burnham Ramblers postponed and currently sit 19th in the table, though could be leapfrogged by local rivals Bengal if they beat Wadham Lodge later.