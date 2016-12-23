Essex Senior League: Sporting Bengal United boss Imrul Gazi happy with finish to year

A Sporting Bengal United player lets fly against Hullbridge Sports on Saturday (pic: Bridge Photo Shop). Archant

Mile End Stadium club followed up wins over Redbridge and Hullbridge Sports with 2-2 draw against Wadham Lodge

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi is thrilled they will not be bottom of the Essex Senior League at Christmas.

Saturday’s 1-0 win over Hullbridge Sports, following their 3-2 victory at Redbridge on December 13, has ensured the east Londoners will avoid the basement going into 2017.

Bengal hosted Wadham Lodge at Mile End Stadium on Wednesday and drew 2-2, but regardless of the result, Burnham Ramblers were always going to be at the foot of the table at Christmas.

“The reason I targeted five points from our final three games of the year was so we weren’t bottom,” said Gazi.

“For me, let alone the players, it would have been demoralising to look at the league table and see us there. Going into the new year there is a good buzz around the place and the dressing room was confident on Saturday.

“That showed in our performance and we know with this group of players we can keep moving up the table.”

Luke Osborne’s first-half own goal handed Bengal a deserved win last weekend as they kept a first clean sheet since October.

Gazi was pleased to see his team shock two sides in the top half of the table over the past week and is certain it will now be a more regular occurrence.

He added: “Had it not been for injuries, I believe we could have got more results like we’ve got over the past week.

“With the squad I’ve got now, if I can keep them all fit and healthy I expect us to give

everybody a game.

“Redbridge and Hullbridge are two good teams so we’ve shown a lot of characer recently. I’m really proud of my boys and especially the new additions.”

Bengal were two goals down at home to Wadham Lodge on Wednesday, but fought back to draw 2-2.

Bayo Cuino and Mark Wheeler were on target during the final 18 minutes at Mile End Stadium to salvage a point.

Gazi added: “Can’t fault the character of this bunch of lads. Seven points out of nine is a great end to the year.”