Essex Senior League: Sporting Bengal United boss Imrul Gazi not taking struggling Burnham Ramblers lightly

A Sporting Bengal United player looks to keep the ball from a Hullbridge Sports rival

Mile End Stadium club have won three of their last four games, but won’t take anything for granted this weekend

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi will be giving Burnham Ramblers the utmost respect when they do battle in the Essex Senior League this weekend.

The two lowly clubs will go into the pivotal contest at Leslie Field Stadium in contrasting form.

Bengal have won three of their last four games while Ramblers suffered an 8-1 defeat to Barking on Tuesday and last claimed a victory in October.

“We will give Burnham the respect they deserve. Yes they are bottom of the table, but they will be desperate to pick up points,” said Gazi.

“It only takes one win to turn your season around and I don’t want them to get that type of result against us.

“We will treat the match as if we are playing a top-four team and there is no way I will be resting people.

“I’m taking it one game at a time and targeting a result from every game we play so hopefully we play the right way and don’t lose.”

Although Bengal will not take Burnham lightly, they will travel to the Essex club with confidence high.

Last weekend they thrashed Waltham Forest 5-0 to move up to 20th and start 2017 in perfect fashion.

Gazi added: “The aim for Saturday is to get another positive result and coming off the back of a 5-0 win all the players are buoyant.

“We are playing a team at the bottom so I have to manage expectation and make sure we aren’t complacent.

“I’ve said so many times if I have my best squad out then we are a match for anybody and the last five games have shown that.”

Saturday proved to be a great day for not only the current Bengal manager, but a former Mile End Stadium boss too.

Ex-Dagenham & Redbridge captain Anwar Uddin took charge of Ryman North side Ware for the first time and claimed a 5-0 win.

Uddin, who managed Bengal last season, was backed to continue impressing at the Hertfordshire club by Gazi.

He added: “I was buzzing for Anwar. I still talk to him a fair bit and I do see him as a mentor really.

“I was really pleased for him and especially because it was a big game against Great Wakering Rovers who are down the bottom too.

“You can only beat what is put in front of you, though, and I’m certain he will do a great job at Ware.”