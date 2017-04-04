Search

Essex Senior League: Sporting Bengal United end Barkingside’s nine-match unbeaten run in division

PUBLISHED: 08:33 04 April 2017 | UPDATED: 15:01 04 April 2017

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi faces the camera at Mile End Stadium (pic: Tim Edwards).

Two east London clubs produced a four-goal thriller at Cricklefield Stadium with Imrul Gazi’s team coming out on top

Sporting Bengal United bounced back from successive defeats to end Barkingside’s nine-match unbeaten run in the Essex Senior League last night.

Imrul Gazi’s team went into the contest at Cricklefield Stadium following a 3-0 loss away to Ilford on Saturday.

Side hadn’t played since March 25, but were in good form having beaten the likes of Stansted and Clapton in recent months.

Gursel Gulfer’s team started brightly at Cricklefield Stadium and opened the scoring after 24 minutes.

Ex-Dagenham & Redbridge youngster Kai Heather produced a fine lob to reward the hosts’ early dominance.

It remained 1-0 until half time, but Bengal equalised inside the opening 20 minutes of the second half.

Oscar Almeida Mendes lobbed Barkingside goalkeeper Tyler McCarthy to level the scores in east London.

The momentum was with the visitors now and they took the lead shortly after the equaliser thanks to a fine strike by Lewis Francis.

Bengal’s confidence was high now and Yaya Embalo added a third for the away side with a fine finish late on.

Despite last night’s win, Bengal remain 19th in the table, but only two points behind London Bari who are directly above them.

Gazi’s team are next in action on Thursday when they to basement club Haringey & Waltham.

Barkingside have another wait now until they play again, as they host London Bari next on Easter Friday.

