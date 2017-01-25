Essex Senior League: Sporting Bengal United have ‘unfinished business’ with Eton Manor insists boss Imrul Gazi

A Sporting Bengal player keeps the ball in against Barkingside (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

The east Londoners host Hertfordshire club this evening and remain hopeful the fixture will go ahead despite the cold weather

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi admits they have unfinished business with Eton Manor ahead of hosting the Hertfordshire outfit in the Essex Senior League tonight.

The two clubs did battle on November 9 with Manor running out 7-0 winners at the V&E Sports Ground.

It was a night to forgot for Bengal, who struggled to reach Cheshunt in time due to traffic and had David Tarawali sent off.

“Hopefully it is on. As long as it doesn’t rain, I’m confident we will be able to play the match,” said Gazi.

“We have unfinished business with Eton Manor from earlier in the season because they whooped us 7-0.

“It wasn’t a true reflection of us and the traffic was terrible that night so we had to start with a player less.

“Hopefully the match will be on and if it is we’ll be looking to get a positive result this time.”

Whether the fixture can survive the low temperatures remains to be seen, but Gazi is very positive.

Tower Hamlets have had three home games called off already this month including Mondays clash with Ilford.

But Gazi added: “We are fortunate with the Mile End Stadium because it does take a lot for a match to be postponed.

“Tower Hamlets have been a bit unlucky recently because not only has it been really cold, but it’s rained as well and that’s ruined the pitch.”

While Bengal’s manager remains hopeful tonight’s fixture will go ahead, he expects more postponements in the coming weeks.

Last Saturday only three fixtures went ahead, including the east Londoners clash with rivals Barkingside.

Gazi therefore expects most teams to have a backlog of fixtures come the final few months of the campaign.

He added: “I think we will see a lot more postponements over the next few weeks because the weather doesn’t look like getting that much better.

“But I’m always confident with the Mile End Stadium compared to some other grounds. It doesn’t take a lot to see some games off, so I expect us all to have a backlog at the end of the season.”