Search

Advanced search

Essex Senior League: Sporting Bengal United have ‘unfinished business’ with Eton Manor insists boss Imrul Gazi

08:30 25 January 2017

A Sporting Bengal player keeps the ball in against Barkingside (pic Tim Edwards)

A Sporting Bengal player keeps the ball in against Barkingside (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

The east Londoners host Hertfordshire club this evening and remain hopeful the fixture will go ahead despite the cold weather

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi admits they have unfinished business with Eton Manor ahead of hosting the Hertfordshire outfit in the Essex Senior League tonight.

The two clubs did battle on November 9 with Manor running out 7-0 winners at the V&E Sports Ground.

It was a night to forgot for Bengal, who struggled to reach Cheshunt in time due to traffic and had David Tarawali sent off.

“Hopefully it is on. As long as it doesn’t rain, I’m confident we will be able to play the match,” said Gazi.

“We have unfinished business with Eton Manor from earlier in the season because they whooped us 7-0.

“It wasn’t a true reflection of us and the traffic was terrible that night so we had to start with a player less.

“Hopefully the match will be on and if it is we’ll be looking to get a positive result this time.”

Whether the fixture can survive the low temperatures remains to be seen, but Gazi is very positive.

Tower Hamlets have had three home games called off already this month including Mondays clash with Ilford.

But Gazi added: “We are fortunate with the Mile End Stadium because it does take a lot for a match to be postponed.

“Tower Hamlets have been a bit unlucky recently because not only has it been really cold, but it’s rained as well and that’s ruined the pitch.”

While Bengal’s manager remains hopeful tonight’s fixture will go ahead, he expects more postponements in the coming weeks.

Last Saturday only three fixtures went ahead, including the east Londoners clash with rivals Barkingside.

Gazi therefore expects most teams to have a backlog of fixtures come the final few months of the campaign.

He added: “I think we will see a lot more postponements over the next few weeks because the weather doesn’t look like getting that much better.

“But I’m always confident with the Mile End Stadium compared to some other grounds. It doesn’t take a lot to see some games off, so I expect us all to have a backlog at the end of the season.”

Related articles

Keywords: Essex Senior League

Latest East London Sports News

West Ham’s Cottee: I would have loved to have played with Carroll and Duncan Ferguson

11:10 Tony Cottee, West Ham Columnist
West Ham legend Tony Cottee

Our West Ham columnist Tony Cottee extols the virtues of that man Andy Carroll

Edwards: Relegation would be a disaster

10:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient players walk off at full-time after losing 2-1 to Portsmouth at Fratton Park (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former Southend United defender discusses Liam Kelly’s fitness and departures of Alan Dunne and Jordan Bowery

Bengal have ‘unfinished business’ with Manor

08:30 George Sessions
A Sporting Bengal player keeps the ball in against Barkingside (pic Tim Edwards)

The east Londoners host Hertfordshire club this evening and remain hopeful the fixture will go ahead despite the cold weather

Fenn hoping Hamlets postponement is Ilford’s last!

Yesterday, 17:30 George Sessions
Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The recent bad weather has forced the Foxes to have three games called off this month due to frozen pitches

Wapping serve notice in friendly

Yesterday, 16:00 Ned Keating
Wapping's men took on Wimbledon in a friendly (pic Iain McAuslan)

A round-up of the latest news from the Wapping hockey club

Veras boys earn continential success

Yesterday, 12:06 Ned Keating
Veras Academy celebrate their recent success

The latest news from Veras Academy

Collins ‘close’ to signing extension at O’s

Yesterday, 11:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The Orient manager discusses importance of the senior players, Saturdays postponement and surviving relegation this season

West Ham Winston is delighted to see the team into the top 10

Yesterday, 09:00 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Winston Reid (centre) hugs team-mate Pedro Obiang after the Premier League match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

Hammers defender Winston Reid was at his best once again at Middlesbrough on Saturday

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Collins ‘close’ to signing extension at O’s

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edwards: Relegation would be a disaster

Leyton Orient players walk off at full-time after losing 2-1 to Portsmouth at Fratton Park (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient maintain cushion above relegation zone

Leyton Orient midfielder Michael Collins tries his luck from outside the area at Portsmouth (pic: Simon O'Connor).

President to meet Orient supporters

Leyton Orient president Francesco Becchetti (centre) with operations manager Vito Miceli (right) and head of communications and relationships manager Andrea Pressenda alongside (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Gazi staying positive even after late loss

Barkingside's David Laird looks to get past a Sporting Bengal United defender (pic: Tim Edwards).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now