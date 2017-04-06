Search

Essex Senior League: Sporting Bengal United’s Imrul Gazi eyes another win on the road at Haringey & Waltham

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 April 2017

Action from Sporting Bengal's clash with Takeley (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Mile End Stadium club looking to make it back-to-back victories during hectic week of competitive football for squad

Sporting Bengal United know a win at Haringey & Waltham tonight (Thursday) will see them move up to 18th in the Essex Senior League table and Imrul Gazi is thrilled they are looking up rather than down.

The Mile End Stadium club earned an excellent 3-1 victory at Barkingside on Monday night to move within two points of London Bari, who are directly above them.

Bengal have been stuck in the bottom four for most of the campaign, but success at the Terence McMillan Stadium tonight will see them jump up one place in the table before a trip to West Essex this weekend.

“We are definitely looking up now rather than down, so our aim is to finish the season strongly,” said Gazi.

“Beating Burnham Ramblers last month was a big turning point because facing the teams in and around us were the games we would struggle in, so winning against them a few weeks ago helped us.

“It shows if we focus, we can beat these teams and the match with Haringey is going to be a similar situation.

“They beat us 2-1 at home earlier in the season in a game we should have won because I think they only had two chances throughout the contest, but we will have a decent squad to pick from tonight.”

Gazi has been forced to do a juggling act with his players this week with the fixture schedule unkind to his team.

After visiting Ilford last Saturday, Bengal faced Barkingside on Monday and will visit Haringey this evening.

The after tonight’s encounter, the east Londoners are due to make the short trip to West Essex this weekend.

On top of this, the Bengal boss also has another problem to handle, he added: “A lot of the boys play in the Mayors Cup as well in Tower Hamlets.

“Most of them are in the final on Sunday at Mile End. The Bromley by Bow team is made up of Sporting Bengal players.

“You have Steve Carvell, Lewis Francis, Josh Adjei and Ashaan Siddik all playing for Bromley-by-Bow.

“Then you have three of our other players involved for Clichy, who are also in the final, so Sporting have eight to 10 players involved.

“Including the final on Sunday, some of my boys will have been involved in five competitive games in the space of eight days, so this week has been tough.”

