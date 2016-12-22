Essex Senior League: Sporting Bengal United show spirit to snatch late Wadham Lodge draw

Sporting Bengal United players celebrate a goal (pic: Bridge Photo Shop). Archant

Tower Hamlets lose again to exit Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy after 3-0 defeat at Waltham Forest

Sporting Bengal United extended their unbeaten run to three matches in the Essex Senior League with a last-gasp equaliser at home to Wadham Lodge.

Imrul Gazi’s men went into the contest at Mile End Stadium full of confidence after wins over Redbridge and Hullbridge Sports recently.

Lodge, on the other hand, were without a victory since November and had suffered heavy defeats to Barking and Barking already this month.

But the visitors made a bright start and by half time were leading by two goals and heading for a much-needed win.

Gazi’s team once again demonstrated the character in their squad, however, with an excellent turnaround following the interval.

Having trailed by two goals to win at Redbridge last Tuesday, Bengal remained confident at Mile End.

Bayo Cuino reduced the deficit for the hosts with 18 minutes remaining to give Gazi’s squad hope.

And in the fourth minute of stoppage time, Bengal grabbed an equaliser when Mark Wheeler found the net.

It means the east Londoners finish 2016 with an unbeaten run of three games, though remain 21st in the table.

Tower Hamlets are two places above local rivals Bengal, but did suffer defeat at Waltham Forest in the second round of the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy last night.

Ade Abayomi’s young team went into the match following eight consecutive defeats in the division.

The visitors would have hoped for a change of fortune in the cup, though Forest took the lead with 22 minutes played.

And the hosts doubled their advantage on the half an hour mark to put themselves firmly in control.

Hamlets, to their credit, didn’t roll over and battled to get back in the game, but conceded a third just before full time.

Abayomi’s men exit the cup and will hope to end their poor run when they return to action in 2017.