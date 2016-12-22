Search

Advanced search

Essex Senior League: Sporting Bengal United show spirit to snatch late Wadham Lodge draw

09:00 22 December 2016

Sporting Bengal United players celebrate a goal (pic: Bridge Photo Shop).

Sporting Bengal United players celebrate a goal (pic: Bridge Photo Shop).

Archant

Tower Hamlets lose again to exit Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy after 3-0 defeat at Waltham Forest

Sporting Bengal United extended their unbeaten run to three matches in the Essex Senior League with a last-gasp equaliser at home to Wadham Lodge.

Imrul Gazi’s men went into the contest at Mile End Stadium full of confidence after wins over Redbridge and Hullbridge Sports recently.

Lodge, on the other hand, were without a victory since November and had suffered heavy defeats to Barking and Barking already this month.

But the visitors made a bright start and by half time were leading by two goals and heading for a much-needed win.

Gazi’s team once again demonstrated the character in their squad, however, with an excellent turnaround following the interval.

Having trailed by two goals to win at Redbridge last Tuesday, Bengal remained confident at Mile End.

Bayo Cuino reduced the deficit for the hosts with 18 minutes remaining to give Gazi’s squad hope.

And in the fourth minute of stoppage time, Bengal grabbed an equaliser when Mark Wheeler found the net.

It means the east Londoners finish 2016 with an unbeaten run of three games, though remain 21st in the table.

Tower Hamlets are two places above local rivals Bengal, but did suffer defeat at Waltham Forest in the second round of the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy last night.

Ade Abayomi’s young team went into the match following eight consecutive defeats in the division.

The visitors would have hoped for a change of fortune in the cup, though Forest took the lead with 22 minutes played.

And the hosts doubled their advantage on the half an hour mark to put themselves firmly in control.

Hamlets, to their credit, didn’t roll over and battled to get back in the game, but conceded a third just before full time.

Abayomi’s men exit the cup and will hope to end their poor run when they return to action in 2017.

Keywords: Ade Abayomi Essex Senior League

Latest East London Sports News

LOFT believe O’s ‘getting worse’ at communicating

13:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Play With A Legend).

Recent Fans’ Forum discussed stadium issues, communication, the London Stadium and financial matters in addition to other topics

Drapers Field’s Wallace wins award

12:00
Drapers Field duty manager Lisa Wallace (right) receives the London Sports Venue Manager of the Year from MyLocalPitch co-founder Jamie Foale (pic: MyLocalPitch)

Duty manager rewarded for stellar work in 2016

Sporting show spirit to snatch late Lodge draw

09:00 George Sessions
Sporting Bengal United players celebrate a goal (pic: Bridge Photo Shop).

Tower Hamlets lose again to exit Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy after 3-0 defeat at Waltham Forest

Former boxing foes are all friends in older age

Yesterday, 16:00 Len Whaley
Tommy Burling (left) and Raymond Lee are pictured with Sammy McCarthy (centre)

Ex-Boxers Associations prove popular with rivals

O’s have improved under Edwards says Parkes

Yesterday, 14:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes battles with Wycombe Wanderers rival Aaron Pierre at a corner (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ex-Bristol Rovers captain discusses impact of third boss of the campaign at Brisbane Road

Bengal boss calls for more

Yesterday, 12:00 George Sessions
A Sporting Bengal United player looks to keep the ball from a Hullbridge Sports rival (pic: Bridge Photo Shop).

Mile End Stadium club play final match of 2016 this evening looking to end the year with three consecutive wins

Orient boss left frustrated

Yesterday, 10:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient defender Nicky Hunt shows his frustration to referee Alan Young after another questionable decision at Wycombe Wanderers

Both Rob Lewis and Alan Young struggled at Adams Park and didn’t let the League Two match flow

Basketball England reveal new national programme plans

Tue, 18:00
Basketball England have been holding a National junior training camp in Manchester

Local yougnsters included in GB age group squads

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Leyton Orient player ratings: No early Christmas cheer

Leyton Orient forward Jordan Bowery does his best to keep the ball at Wycombe Wanderers (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient will keep working hard to improve insists Edwards

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards (left) and assistant Danny Webb (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient boss left frustrated

Leyton Orient defender Nicky Hunt shows his frustration to referee Alan Young after another questionable decision at Wycombe Wanderers

O’s have improved under Edwards says Parkes

Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes battles with Wycombe Wanderers rival Aaron Pierre at a corner (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s youngster Moncur can’t prevent Stortford defeat

Freddy Moncur is currently on loan at Bishop's Stortford from Leyton Orient (Martin Addison).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now