Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets and Sporting Bengal look for 2017 progress

Action from the match between Tower Hamlets and Wadham Lodge (pic Tim Edwards) Archant

We look back on the last 12 months for the two Mile End Stadium club in our ‘Year in Sport’ pull-out this week

Tower Hamlets and Sporting Bengal United will look to move up the Essex Senior League table this year after a testing 2016.

The two Mile End Stadium clubs have spent the last 12 months desperately seeking greater consistency.

Hamlets, under Ade Abayomi, have given opportunities to a number of talented teenagers and as a result produced an equal balance of highs and lows.

One of their better results this season was a 5-0 win over London Bari, but that is one of only five victories in the division to date.

Hamlets ended the 2015/16 campaign in 17th and currently sit two places lower this term, although just above rivals Bengal.

Last weekend Abayomi’s team suffered a 1-0 home defeat to fellow strugglers Wadham Lodge.

After beating Haringey & Waltham at the start of 2017, it was a case of one step forward and one step back.

For Sporting Bengal, 2016 has been a year of change with Anwar Uddin departing at the end of the previous campaign following a fine 12th-placed finish.

Imrul Gazi took the reins and has helped the east London club achieve some fine results in between several defeats.

Sporting Bengal boss Imrul Gazi (pic Sporting Bengal) Sporting Bengal boss Imrul Gazi (pic Sporting Bengal)

Bengal reached the first round of the FA Vase after wins over Stowmarket Town and league rivals Sawbridgeworth Town.

But Southall proved too strong and since their exit, Sporting have spent a vast amount of the season near the bottom.

Gazi masterminded an upturn in form towards the end of 2016, but they fell to a poor 2-0 loss at Burnham Ramblers last weekend.

It checked momentum, though Bengal will aim to bounce back when Barkingside visit on Saturday, before Eton Manor make the trip on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Hamlets travel to Cricklefield Stadium to face Ilford this weekend, before a return meeting on Monday.