Search

Advanced search

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets and Sporting Bengal look for 2017 progress

12:00 19 January 2017

Action from the match between Tower Hamlets and Wadham Lodge (pic Tim Edwards)

Action from the match between Tower Hamlets and Wadham Lodge (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

We look back on the last 12 months for the two Mile End Stadium club in our ‘Year in Sport’ pull-out this week

Action from the match between Tower Hamlets and Wadham Lodge (pic Tim Edwards)Action from the match between Tower Hamlets and Wadham Lodge (pic Tim Edwards)

Tower Hamlets and Sporting Bengal United will look to move up the Essex Senior League table this year after a testing 2016.

The two Mile End Stadium clubs have spent the last 12 months desperately seeking greater consistency.

Hamlets, under Ade Abayomi, have given opportunities to a number of talented teenagers and as a result produced an equal balance of highs and lows.

One of their better results this season was a 5-0 win over London Bari, but that is one of only five victories in the division to date.

Hamlets ended the 2015/16 campaign in 17th and currently sit two places lower this term, although just above rivals Bengal.

Last weekend Abayomi’s team suffered a 1-0 home defeat to fellow strugglers Wadham Lodge.

After beating Haringey & Waltham at the start of 2017, it was a case of one step forward and one step back.

For Sporting Bengal, 2016 has been a year of change with Anwar Uddin departing at the end of the previous campaign following a fine 12th-placed finish.

Imrul Gazi took the reins and has helped the east London club achieve some fine results in between several defeats.

Sporting Bengal boss Imrul Gazi (pic Sporting Bengal)Sporting Bengal boss Imrul Gazi (pic Sporting Bengal)

Bengal reached the first round of the FA Vase after wins over Stowmarket Town and league rivals Sawbridgeworth Town.

But Southall proved too strong and since their exit, Sporting have spent a vast amount of the season near the bottom.

Gazi masterminded an upturn in form towards the end of 2016, but they fell to a poor 2-0 loss at Burnham Ramblers last weekend.

It checked momentum, though Bengal will aim to bounce back when Barkingside visit on Saturday, before Eton Manor make the trip on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Hamlets travel to Cricklefield Stadium to face Ilford this weekend, before a return meeting on Monday.

Related articles

Keywords: Anwar Uddin Essex Senior League Sawbridgeworth Town

Latest East London Sports News

Carrot Cars extend backing of Millwall Rugby Club

3 minutes ago
Millwall Rugby Club has renewed its sponsorship deal with Carrot Cars

Taxi company extends sponsorship of Isle of Dogs outfit

Havering cut down Forest at SportsDock

13:00 Don McDermott
Latest action from the Chance to Shine indoor cricket competition at UEL (pic UEL)

Barking & Dagenham suffer loss at University of East London’s SportsDock after thrilling encounter with Norlington

Hamlets and Bengal look for 2017 progress

12:00 George Sessions
Action from the match between Tower Hamlets and Wadham Lodge (pic Tim Edwards)

We look back on the last 12 months for the two Mile End Stadium club in our ‘Year in Sport’ pull-out this week

Massey remains hopeful Orient can avoid relegation

10:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum hugs Gavin Massey after equalising at Portsmouth (pic: Simon O'Connor).

In-form winger looks ahead to fixtures against Morecambe and Mansfield Town and discusses the 3-5-2 formation

London Raiders confirm Ranson exit

Yesterday, 20:11 Lee Power
Jacob Ranson scores for London Raiders against Chelmsford (pic John Scott)

Forward leaves club by ‘mutual agreement’

NBA Global Games are a big hit again

Yesterday, 15:30 Ned Keating at The O2 Arena
Denver Nuggets Kenneth Faied (right) and Indiana Pacers Kevin Seraphin (left) during the NBA Global Game at the O2 Arena, London (pic Adam Davy/PA)

London hosted its sixth regular season game last Thursday, which was another sell-out

Dunne departs O’s

Yesterday, 14:34 George Sessions
Alan Dunne in action for Leyton Orient against Portsmouth in October (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former Millwall defender struggled for form at Brisbane Road and isn’t expected to be only player to leave E10 this week

McCallum backs Orient’s Dalby to kick on

Yesterday, 14:00 George Sessions
Sam Dalby celebrates after scoring four minutes into his Leyton Orient full debut (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Andy Edwards discusses 17-year-old striker, who is set to return from injury this weekend

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

O’s place several experienced players on transfer list

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak tackles Exeter City forward Reuben Reid (pic: Simon O'Connor).

McCallum backs Orient’s Dalby to kick on

Sam Dalby celebrates after scoring four minutes into his Leyton Orient full debut (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Dunne departs O’s

Alan Dunne in action for Leyton Orient against Portsmouth in October (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient boss delighted with Moore’s contribution at Pompey

Leyton Orient midfielder Sammy Moore dribbles past Portsmouth's Michael Smith (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Bowery joins Railwaymen

Jordan Bowery in action for Leyton Orient at Southend United in the EFL Trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now