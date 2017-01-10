Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets boss Ade Abayomi could see the rain coming before Eton Manor fixture was called off due to waterlogged pitch

Mile End Stadium outfit were aiming to make it back-to-back wins after seeing off Haringey & Waltham with two goals in the final 16 minutes on Saturday

Tower Hamlets manager Ade Abayomi conceded he feared the worse prior to last night’s Essex Senior League clash with Eton Manor being postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Heavy downpour around two hours before kick-off at the Mile End Stadium forced the officials to call the fixture off at 6.25pm.

It left Hamlets frustrated because they were looking to earn back-to-back victories after beating Haringey & Waltham 2-0 on Saturday.

Abayomi said: “The rain came around 5.30ish and lasted an hour so it was bad, but the game was still on at five.

“The referee came out and the ball wouldn’t bounce at all because it was completely waterlogged so he had to call it off.

“I was rushing back from work initially and had my fingers crossed because you could see it might pour down.

“There is nothing you can do and we just have to hope it is better for the weekend, although it doesn’t look great either does it?”

Some have predicted snow will hit London and Essex on Friday and Saturday, which may wreck havoc with the Essex Senior League schedule.

There were no such problems last weekend, however, with Hamlets taking full advantage at the Terence McMillan Stadium.

Abayomi took his squad to face Haringey without a win in 13 games, but they ended that poor run on Saturday.

It was goalless at half time between the two strugglers, but the deadlock was finally broken in the 74th minute.

O’Neal Rowe opened the scoring for Hamlets before Jhonatas Silas da Silva added a second four minutes from time.

The victory moved the east Londoners up to 19th in the table onto 20 points and was their first clean sheet since October 3.

“Saturday was a relief more than anything because we hadn’t won for god knows how long,” admitted Abayomi.

“We have not been playing badly, but just conceding sloppy goals and not taking the chances we’ve been creating.

“But against Haringey we managed to keep a clean sheet which is a positive and gives us something to build on for the rest of the season.”