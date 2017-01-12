Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets boss Ade Abayomi seeks another win as long wait ends

Tower Hamlets manager Ade Abayomi (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 8450 946026

Wadham Lodge and Hullbridge Sports visit Mile End Stadium over next few days, but will face a more confident home team

Ade Abayomi is hoping Tower Hamlets can make winning a habit after ending their poor form in the Essex Senior League by earning a 2-0 success at Haringey & Waltham at the weekend.

The Mile End Stadium club had gone 13 games without a victory prior to Saturday’s triumph, courtesy of goals from O’Neal Rowe and Jhontas Silas da Silva, and are now looking and feeling more positive.

Hamlets host Wadham Lodge this weekend seeking a second straight win after Monday’s clash with Eton Manor was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch and Abayomi said: “We are looking forward to Saturday if it is on, because the weather is not looking great.

“Winning breeds confidence and that’s what we were lacking in the final few months of 2016.

“But we’ve won our first game of the year and hopefully we can make it two in a row this weekend against Wadham.”

After Saturday, Hamlets host Hullbridge Sports on Monday in the second round of the League Cup at Mile End Stadium.

The previous meeting between the two teams resulted in the Essex outfit winning 3-0 after two first-half goals and another in stoppage time.

Abayomi added: “This is the last cup we are in this season and it is the better one for me compared to the Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy.

“We have a home tie, so we have to take advantage of that and the last time we played Hullbridge we lost 3-0.

“I thought that scoreline was not a fair reflection on the match, so I’m glad we’re playing them again and I know we need to keep our concentration better this time.”

Hamlets, despite winning last time out against Haringey, will hope to be more clinical this weekend.

Abayomi was worried the match at the Terence McMillan Stadium may end up with the Mile End club losing again.

He added: “We had so many chances on Saturday and I was starting to think is it going to be another one of those days?

“But in the end we got the goals and it was just reward because we fully deserved to win the match.”