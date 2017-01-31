Search

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets hammered in Challenge Cup by Hullbridge Sports

10:00 31 January 2017

Action from Tower Hamlets clash with Hullbridge Sports at the Mile End Stadium (pic: Bridge Photo Shop).

Action from Tower Hamlets clash with Hullbridge Sports at the Mile End Stadium (pic: Bridge Photo Shop).

Ade Abayomi’s young team conceded four times in first half to exit competition following Mile End Stadium thrashing

Tower Hamlets had a night to forget in the second round of the Essex Senior League Challenge Cup with Hullbridge Sports handing out a thrashing at the Mile End Stadium.

The east London club went into match off the back of a 4-1 loss at home to Takeley on Saturday.

Ade Abayomi’s men would have hoped for a strong start against Sports, but trailed after just 16 minutes.

Jimmy Cox produced a stunning lob from way outside the area to open the scoring and two minutes later Hullbridge doubled their advantage.

Kieran Offord got forward well and headed home their second to put the visitors in control at Mile End.

Harry Skinner then added a third for Sports just before the half an hour mark as it looked like being a long night for Hamlets.

Hullbridge weren’t finished there and grabbed a fourth goal when Luka Frankis slotted home.

Unfortunately for the hosts, the same man found the net early in the second half to make it 5-0.

Hamlets did respond soon after with Rahim Bamba toe poking into the top corner to reduce the deficit.

But Hullbridge had the final say on proceedings with two late goals at Mile End to claim a 7-1 success.

Charlie Little picked out Dean Wallace at the back post, who finished smartly, before Little got on the scoresheet when he headed in from close range.

It means Hamlets finish January with a defeat and have now lost their last three games ahead of visiting Burnham Ramblers on Saturday.

Hamlets hammered in cup

10:00 George Sessions
