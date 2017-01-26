Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets look to beat weather when Takeley visit east London

Tower Hamlets manager Ade Abayomi (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 8450 946026

Mile End Stadium club haven’t played since January 14 and have been frustrated with recent low temperatures

Tower Hamlets were left cursing the cold weather this week after seeing both of their games called off due to frozen pitches.

Saturday’s trip to Ilford had to be postponed and so did the scheduled return meeting at Mile End Stadium on Monday.

The low temperatures and fog have caused havoc for most clubs in the division over the past seven days.

Sporting Bengal United managed to get their match with Eton Manor on last night, but suffered a 3-1 defeat.

Ade Abayomi will hope the pitch is fine for when Takeley visit this weekend, which will be Hamlets first game since January 14.

Hullbridge Sports then travel to east London in the second round of the League Cup on Monday with the previous encounter postponed.

After only playing twice in January so far, Hamlets will look to make the most of both important games coming up.

They begun the year with a 2-0 win at Haringey & Waltham on January 7 before losing 1-0 at home to Wadham Lodge the following Saturday.