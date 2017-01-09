Search

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets target another win ahead of Eton Manor encounter

16:30 09 January 2017

Tower Hamlets manager Ade Abayomi (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Mile End Stadium club looking to make it back-to-back victories after seeing off Haringey & Waltham last weekend

Tower Hamlets have a chance to make it back-to-back wins in the Essex Senior League tonight (Monday) when Eton Manor visit.

The Mile End Stadium club ended a run of 13 games without a win on Saturday by beating fellow strugglers Haringey & Waltham 2-0.

Before travelling to the Terence McMillan Stadium to take on Haringey, Hamlets had lost nine matches in a row.

The poor form was halted last weekend, however, although only after a strong second half showing from Ade Abayomi’s men.

Hamlets and Haringey were goalless at the break, but the visitors made the breakthrough and then added another for a much-needed win in front of 20 supporters.

Abayomi will hope to see his team claim another victory this evening when Manor make the trip to east London.

The two clubs faced off back on September 21 with the Hertfordshire club running out 3-2 winners.

Manor are 14th in the table, yet have been inconsistent and earned just four victories from their last 10 league encounters.

Hamlets had gone four games without a goal before Saturday, but will aim to build on their success against a club that has conceded and scored plenty over the last two months.

Keywords: Ade Abayomi Essex Senior League London

