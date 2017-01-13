Search

FA People’s Cup returns with competitions taking place in Dagenham, Newham, Ilford and Romford

08:30 13 January 2017

This year�s FA People�s Cup - a nationwide five-a-side competition run in partnership with BBC Get Inspired - is going to start next month (pic: Essex FA).

Archant

Entry is free with over 35,000 players taking part last year with the final being played in Sheffield

This year’s FA People’s Cup - a nationwide five-a-side competition run in partnership with BBC Get Inspired - is proving popular in Essex, with The FA claiming its ‘bigger and better as they call out to teams across the country to get signed-up.

The competition is free to enter and open to both males and females who simply love playing football.

There are 16 categories, ranging from Under 14s through to Veterans (Over 35s), including a Walking Football category (see below).

Players can register whether they are part of an established team or as individuals joining ‘Wild Card’ teams formed prior to the tournament starting.

Once registrations are completed, the competition will take place over three rounds; Round One, Semi-Finals and Final.

The FA People’s Cup is now in its third full season, with 30,000 people taking part in the first year. Last year, it returned with more than 35,000 players entering from over 4,000 teams across the country.

A closely-fought Finals Day was held in Sheffield and the eventual winners from each category were invited to attend the Emirates FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium connected by EE. This year, it is hoped more players than ever sign-up for an opportunity of glory.

The cup run starts on Friday 24th February and progresses through to Sunday 26th February - so make sure you’ve got your name on the team sheet!

To enter the FA People’s Cup, please visit www.thefa.com/playfootball. For further information on grassroots football opportunities in Essex, visit www.essexfa.com, follow @EssexCountyFA on Twitter and search for ‘EssexFootball’ on Facebook.

FA People’s Cup Categories in Essex

Adult Male: Goals Chingford, Goals Dagenham, PlayFootball Drapers Field, PlayFootball Romford, PlayFootball Southend, Powerleague Fairlop, Powerleague Newham.

Adult Female: Goals Chingford, PlayFootball Romford, PlayFootball Southend.

Under 14s Boys: Goals Chingford, PlayFootball Romford, PlayFootball Southend. Under 14s Girls: PlayFootball Southend.

Under 16s Boys: Goals Chingford, PlayFootball Romford, PlayFootball Southend.

Under 16s Girls: PlayFootball Southend.

Veterans (Male): Goals Chingford, PlayFootball Romford, PlayFootball Southend.

Veterans (Female): PlayFootball Colchester.

Walking Football: PlayFootball Southend.

