Search

Advanced search

Five-star Sporting Bengal shine

10:39 08 January 2017

Sporting Bengal players celebrate (pic Tim Edwards)

Sporting Bengal players celebrate (pic Tim Edwards)

Archant

Sporting Bengal 5 Waltham Forest 0

Sporting Bengal extended their unbeaten run to four matches with a five-star display against Waltham Forest at Mile End Stadium.

Imrul Gazi’s men had gone into the festive break in good spirits, following wins over Redbridge and Hullbridge and a draw with Wadham Lodge.

And they maintained their revival against a Forest side who had seen Brian Moses, Rheo Josephs, Elie Mbangu and Stephen O’Hara all depart the club last week.

The visitors went close to opening the scoring when Agua volleyed wide, but Bengal then took the lead midway through the first half as 43-year-old Jamal Rahman tapped in fromm close range.

And Rahman doubled the home side’s lead from a free-kick three minutes later, which the visiting keeper failed to deal with.

David Vaughan raced on to a through ball following a quick break from a Forest corner to make it 3-0 with 20 minutes remaininng and Bayo Cuino curled home a left-footed shot for number four from just inside the box.

Bengal completed their nap hand when Abdi Samad struck four minutes from time and victory lifted them out of the bottom two, leaving them one point behind neighbours Tower Hamlets with two games in hand.

A delighted Gazi tweeted: “An outstanding team performance. G8 way to start the year. Every player was on it. That’s 10/12 points #Proud #TeamSporting.”

Sporting return to action against bottom club Burnham Ramblers at Leslie Field next Saturday, before visiting Barkingside on Monday January 16.

*Tower Hamlets ended a nine-game losing streak and 13-match winless run with a 2-0 victory over fellow strugglers Haringey & Waltham at the Terence McMillan Stadium.

And Ade Abayomi’s young side will hope to build on their triumphant start to 2017 when they play host to Eton Manor on Monday night.

Keywords: Ade Abayomi

Latest East London Sports News

Five-star Sporting Bengal shine

10:39
Sporting Bengal players celebrate (pic Tim Edwards)

Sporting Bengal 5 Waltham Forest 0

London Raiders down Solent Devils to start 2017 with win

08:59
London Raiders forward JJ Pitchley skates in on Solent goalie Christian Cole to score his side's fifth goal at Lee Valley (pic John Scott)

London Raiders 5 Solent Devils 2

Edwards hoping to keep Collins

Yesterday, 18:32 George Sessions
Michael Collins in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Brisbane Road boss stresses importance of everybody associated with the club sticking together and believes O’s won’t suffer relegation

Barnet cut above O’s after Santos double

Yesterday, 16:59 George Sessions at Brisbane Road
Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Sky Bet League Two: Leyton Orient 1 Barnet 3

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Barnet

Yesterday, 09:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient captain Robbie Weir in action at Exeter City before suffering an injury (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Robbie Weir one of a number of O’s players expected to be unavailable for London derby at Brisbane Road

West Ham crash out of FA Cup with embarrassing thrashing by Man City

Fri, 22:02 Steve Blowers at the London Stadium
West Ham United's Winston Reid (left) and Sofiane Feghouli appeal to the referee Michael Oliver after their side concede a penalty

The Hammers found Manchester City far too good as they were crushed in devastating style

Pitchley relishing London Raiders return

Fri, 17:00 Lee Power
London Raiders forward JJ Pitchley in action against MK Thunder before Christmas (pic John Scott)

Team back in National League action after three-week break

Alexander and Mackie enjoying life at Greenwich

Fri, 15:00 Exclusive by George Sessions
Josh Koroma looks to keep the ball for Leyton Orient against Greenwich Borough in pre-season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former Leyton Orient pair have achieved huge success at DGS Marine Stadium club since taking over in December 2015

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Edwards: Orient know what to expect from Barnet

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards shows his disappointment at Exeter City (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edwards hoping to keep Collins

Michael Collins in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Team News: Exeter City vs Leyton Orient

Jay Simpson in action at Wycombe Wanderer, whichs looks to have been his final appearance for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Barnet

Leyton Orient captain Robbie Weir in action at Exeter City before suffering an injury (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Alexander and Mackie enjoying life at Greenwich

Josh Koroma looks to keep the ball for Leyton Orient against Greenwich Borough in pre-season (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now