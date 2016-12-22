Search

Football: Emdad Rahman appointed chairman of Stepney

15:00 22 December 2016

Emdad Rahman has been appointed as chairman of Stepney FC (pic: Emdad Rahman)

Rahman takes over role from Balal Ahmed

Football coach and community volunteer Emdad Rahman has been appointed the new chairman of current Inner London Football League leaders Stepney Football Club.

The move was announced recently and Rahman takes over the role from previous incumbent Balal Ahmed.

This year changes have been made at all levels and Muj Rahman returns as player manager with defender Russell Choudhury assisting him.

Veteran striker Mufi Uddin takes over the captain’s armband while the team are now sponsored by Bethnal Green-based baby shop Tommy’s UK.

Rahman, who has been coaching and managing the youth set up said: “This is a great honour for me and I hope that I can repay the faith shown in me by the team.

“We are a very close knit squad here and our focus is based on serving our community.

“By using football we can unite and achieve this and aim for success as silverware is something that is in abundance at this club.

“I have very tough acts and high standards to follow, but also have a very strong team to support me and I’m confident we will do a decent job.”

