Ilford get better of Sporting Bengal

PUBLISHED: 07:56 02 April 2017 | UPDATED: 07:56 02 April 2017

Luke Thomas of Ilford (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Ilford 3 Sporting Bengal 0

Isaac Nkosi of Ilford (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)Isaac Nkosi of Ilford (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Ilford bounced back from their midweek defeat at Takeley to take the Essex Senior League points against Sporting Bengal.

The Foxes had fallen to a 2-0 loss in their Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy quarter-final, but started on the front foot at Cricklefield Stadium, with Sipho Mtyanda’s early free-kick forcing Dwayne Espirit into action.

The visitors saw Steve Carvell curled a shot wide and Chris Wright miss a good chance to open the scoring from close range, before Ilford debutant Alfie Bertram went close with a header.

Wright then had a shot cleared off the line around the half-hour mark as the first half ended scoreless.

The second period was only six minutes old, though, when Ilford got their noses in front as Luke Thomas curled home from inside the box.

And it was 2-0 a minute later when Mtyanda’s speculative 25-yard effort caught Espirit napping.

A third goal arrived on 62 minutes, with Isaac Nkosi robbing the Bengal keeper of the ball and slotting home, but Bengal looked for a reply as Codey Cameron impressed on the wing.

Carvell and David Tarawali had late chances to make inroads, while Mtyanda’s late free-kick was tipped over by Espirit as Ilford moved back up to fifth, five points behind Takeley with a game in hand.

Defeat leaves Bengal in 19th place ahead of their trip to Barkingside on Monday, nine points clear of fellow Mile End Stadium tenants Tower Hamlets, who slipped to a 4-1 home defeat against high-flying FC Romania.

Ilford: Clark, Valionis, Thomas, Matthews (Killingback 61), Adeyemi, McLeavy, Ramsay, Nkosi, Mullings (Hart 81), Bartram (Atutis 61), Mtyanda. Unused subs: Stevens, Edmunds.

Sporting Bengal: Espirit, Adeji, Noor, Lamb, Wright (Vaughan 61), Wheeler, Cameron, Siddik, Francis (Alexander 68), Carvell, Tarawali. Unused sub: Mendes.

Keywords: Essex Senior League

