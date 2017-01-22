Laird treble lifts Barkingside past Sporting Bengal

Barkingside got the better of Sporting Bengal at Mile End Stadium Archant

Sporting Bengal 2 Barkingside 3

David Laird’s hat-trick led Barkingside to the Essex Senior League points against Sporting Bengal at Mile End Stadium.

Laird struck in the 14th and 22nd minute for the visitors, but Raul Da Silva and David Vaughan replied for improving Bengal to ensure it was all square at the half-time interval.

And it looked like honours would finish even until the last minute of normal time when Laird completed his treble to earn a late victory for Gursel Gulfer’s men, who moved up to ninth in the table.

Barkingside are unbeaten in their last five league matches and will now turn their attentions to the London Senior Cup and a plum tie at Dulwich Hamlet on Tuesday.

After suffering a second successive defeat, Sporting Bengal are due to host Eton Manor in another league fixture on Wednesday.

Sporting Bengal: Esprit, Cameron, Da Silva, Embalo, Meile, Murray-Bruce, Noble, Tandon, Vaughan, Wheeler, Wright. Subs: Lamb-Wilson, Amhed, Hussain, McIntosh, Miah.

Barkingside: Francis, Birch, Berkowicx, Conteh, Fontaine, Laird, Lee (Edwards 60), Ruzgas, Walker-Browne (Ajoodha 74), With, Wright. Unused subs: Ademilyu, Ambrose, MacPherson.

*Ilford and Tower Hamlets saw their east London derby fall victim to a frozen pitch at Cricklefield Stadium, but they will try again at Mile End on Monday.

Clapton saw their trip to bottom club Burnham postponed, while London Bari’s meeting with Wadham Lodge at the Old Spotted Dog also fell victim to the cold snap.

Bari are due to visit lowly Haringey & Waltham on Tuesday, while Clapton must wait until next weekend to entertain leaders Barking in their next fixture.