Andy Edwards aiming to keep Leyton Orient old boy Scott Kashket quiet at Wycombe Wanderers

Scott Kashket in action during his first start for Leyton Orient in the League Cup at MK Dons on August 11 2015 (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Chairboys will be without Adebeyo Akinfenwa this weekend and Gavin Massey discusses what is required at Adams Park

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards is all smiles after the full time whistle (pic: Simon O'Connor). Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards is all smiles after the full time whistle (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Andy Edwards hopes former Leyton Orient youngster Scott Kashket has a quiet afternoon for Wycombe Wanderers against his old club this Saturday in League Two.

The 20-year-old left Brisbane Road on August 31 by mutual consent having been frozen out, after showing his potential in the first half of the 2015/16 season under Ian Hendon.

Since joining the Chairboys, Kashket has scored 10 goals in 11 games and will be gunning for O’s this weekend.

Edwards said: “Scott has gone to Wycombe and he’s been brilliant. He always had that ability – that was never in question.

“Good luck to him. I hope he has a quiet Saturday next week, but after that I wish him the best of luck.”

Kashket’s form has helped Wycombe move up from 21st in the table at the end of October to sixth ahead of Saturday’s clash.

Gareth Ainsworth’s in-form team have won their last seven matches in all competitions and scored 17 goals during that period.

“Wycombe are one of the form sides in the division at the moment so it is going to be a difficult task,” said Edwards.

“Hopefully the win against Accrington Stanley will give us a bit more belief and confidence as we approach the match.”

But Wycombe will be without one-time Orient forward Adebayo Akinfenwa after he received a red card at Notts County last weekend.

The ex-AFC Wimbledon striker – known as ‘The Beast’ – had a short spell at Brisbane Road in 2003 and made just one appearance for O’s.

Since then Akinfenwa has forged a good career in the lower leagues of English football and been in strong form for Wycombe of late.

Kashket has developed a good bond with the big forward, yet that will be broken up on Saturday.

Edwards added: “Akinfenwa is certainly a handful and a strong player for them, but Wycombe are in form so I’m sure they will give us just as big a test without him.”

Gavin Massey insists Orient will travel to Adams Park with more confidence, yet knows they cannot get carried away after Saturday’s win over Accrington, which moved them up one place to 21st in the table.

The 24-year-old discussed the style of football which is required to get O’s away from the relegation zone and further up the standings.

“We can’t get carried away with last weekend’s win and at Wycombe you will probably see a similar peformance in terms of going back to basics,” said Massey.

“I think we need to play long when we can and obviously short when we can, but the three points is the only thing that matters. It doesn’t matter how you get it, as long as you do.”