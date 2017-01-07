Search

Andy Edwards hoping to keep Michael Collins at Leyton Orient

18:32 07 January 2017

Michael Collins in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Michael Collins in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Brisbane Road boss stresses importance of everybody associated with the club sticking together and believes O’s won’t suffer relegation

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards is hoping to extend Michael Collins stay in east London with his short-term deal set to run out at the end of the month.

The midfielder produced another solid display during the 3-1 loss at home to Barnet this afternoon, but has been linked with a move abroad in recent days.

Edwards admitted although on paper the options available to him look vast, that is certainly not the case right now.

He said: “The squad does look thin. We have a lot of names on the back of the programme, but nine or so of them are under-21 with less than 10 games under their belts.

“We have injuries and players unavailable to us and Michael Collins has a contract that runs for another three weeks. We’ll have to wait and see what happens with him, but he is somebody we’d like to keep.

“I thought he was very good today. We’ll have to wait and see what we can do in the January transfer window if anything.”

What business Orient do this month has been a topic of debate for a number of weeks and recently it has seemed Edwards may not be allowed to do any business.

The Brisbane Road boss revealed following the defeat today that some of the targets he wanted have gone.

A double by Ricardo Santos and an additional time strike by Curtis Weston handed Barnet the points despite Paul McCallum’s 79th minute header.

Orient drop to 21st as a result, although are four points above the bottom two, but in need of reinforcements.

“I’ve spoke with people at the club about targets, but some of them targets are gone now and at other clubs.

“Teams around us are strengthening and we haven’t had the opportunity yet, but I’d hope we can get players in.

“We need competition in places and you can see with the squad we haven’t got enough depth and in the situation we are in, we need that.”

Orient’s manager stressed the importance of everybody sticking together regardless of whether he can bring players in during the winter transfer window.

With the O’s just a couple of places above the bottom two, relegation remains a big concern this season.

Edwards added: “All of us connected with the club have to accept at the moment we have to work with this group and as staff and supporters we need to try and see the season through and make sure we’re in this division.

“The last two games have proved how tough that is going to be and we have to keep going whatever the situation. Hopefully we can stay up, I’m sure we can and I still believe we will.”

