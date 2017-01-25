Search

Advanced search

Andy Edwards: Relegation would be a disaster for Leyton Orient

10:00 25 January 2017

Leyton Orient players walk off at full-time after losing 2-1 to Portsmouth at Fratton Park (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient players walk off at full-time after losing 2-1 to Portsmouth at Fratton Park (pic: Simon O'Connor).

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

Former Southend United defender discusses Liam Kelly’s fitness and departures of Alan Dunne and Jordan Bowery

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards and assistant Danny Webb urge their players on at Portsmouth (pic Simon O'Connor)Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards and assistant Danny Webb urge their players on at Portsmouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

Andy Edwards insists everybody associated with Leyton Orient realises relegation from League Two this season would be a disaster.

The O’s have been battling to stay out of the bottom two since the middle of October and sit in 21st position.

Notts County and Newport County occupy the relegation places currently and the Orient boss is confident his team can survive.

“Everybody associated with the club - the players, staff and the fans - realises it would be a disaster if we got relegated,” said Edwards.

“Some teams bounce back, but a lot don’t and it is certainly easier to stay up than to get promoted from the National League.”

Liam Kelly is set to give Edwards and O’s a big boost by returning to training at some point this week.

The ex-Oldham Athletic captain was set to take part on Monday, but a change of venue because of the weather forced his comeback to briefly be postponed.

Whenever a player is out for a lengthy period of time their importance grows and is sometimes overplayed.

But since Kelly tore his hamstring against Portsmouth on October 8, Orient have plummeted down the table.

Although the 26-year-old started the season a little slowly, he was extremely consistent from the middle of August until his injury.

“Liam Kelly was meant to train on Monday, but because we had to change the surface we held him back from it,” said Edwards.

“He is obviously close now, although it will take him a little while to get his match fitness up to speed.

“The centre of midfield is all of a sudden looking like a strong position for us because we have Nigel Atangana, Sammy Moore, Michael Collins, Freddy Moncur and Liam to return shortly.”

Orient are light of senior options up front, however, after Jordan Bowery left the club to join Crewe Alexandra on loan last week.

Edwards has Paul McCallum and Ollie Palmer available plus teenagers Sam Dalby, Victor Adeboyejo and Tristan Abrahams.

Alan Dunne also bid farewell to O’s by mutual consent recently after a difficult time at Brisbane Road.

The ex-Millwall captain made just seven starts during his 18 month spell with the east London club.

With Dunne and Bowery gone, it leaves the Orient squad looking thin in terms of players with Football League experience.

“The loan is an opportunity for Jordan and a good move for him in many respects, but if he isn’t replaced it does leave us light in that area,” said Edwards.

“And it’s been difficult for ‘Dunney’ because he’s not played a lot of games and it is tough to keep up your match fitness when that’s the case.

“I know myself, when I was in my thirties, that it can be really hard if you’re not involved. He was a popular player and a great character, so I wish him all the best.”

Dunne has since signed a player-coach deal at National League side Bromley, who have former O’s Ben Chorley, George Porter and Blair Turgott in their squad.

Related articles

Keywords: Liam Kelly Sammy Moore Blair Turgott Jordan Bowery Nigel Atangana Ollie Palmer Andy Edwards Alan Dunne Paul McCallum Football League National League Notts County Newport County Newport Portsmouth

Latest East London Sports News

West Ham’s Cottee: I would have loved to have played with Carroll and Duncan Ferguson

11:10 Tony Cottee, West Ham Columnist
West Ham legend Tony Cottee

Our West Ham columnist Tony Cottee extols the virtues of that man Andy Carroll

Edwards: Relegation would be a disaster

10:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient players walk off at full-time after losing 2-1 to Portsmouth at Fratton Park (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former Southend United defender discusses Liam Kelly’s fitness and departures of Alan Dunne and Jordan Bowery

Bengal have ‘unfinished business’ with Manor

08:30 George Sessions
A Sporting Bengal player keeps the ball in against Barkingside (pic Tim Edwards)

The east Londoners host Hertfordshire club this evening and remain hopeful the fixture will go ahead despite the cold weather

Fenn hoping Hamlets postponement is Ilford’s last!

Yesterday, 17:30 George Sessions
Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The recent bad weather has forced the Foxes to have three games called off this month due to frozen pitches

Wapping serve notice in friendly

Yesterday, 16:00 Ned Keating
Wapping's men took on Wimbledon in a friendly (pic Iain McAuslan)

A round-up of the latest news from the Wapping hockey club

Veras boys earn continential success

Yesterday, 12:06 Ned Keating
Veras Academy celebrate their recent success

The latest news from Veras Academy

Collins ‘close’ to signing extension at O’s

Yesterday, 11:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The Orient manager discusses importance of the senior players, Saturdays postponement and surviving relegation this season

West Ham Winston is delighted to see the team into the top 10

Yesterday, 09:00 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Winston Reid (centre) hugs team-mate Pedro Obiang after the Premier League match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

Hammers defender Winston Reid was at his best once again at Middlesbrough on Saturday

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Collins ‘close’ to signing extension at O’s

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edwards: Relegation would be a disaster

Leyton Orient players walk off at full-time after losing 2-1 to Portsmouth at Fratton Park (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient maintain cushion above relegation zone

Leyton Orient midfielder Michael Collins tries his luck from outside the area at Portsmouth (pic: Simon O'Connor).

President to meet Orient supporters

Leyton Orient president Francesco Becchetti (centre) with operations manager Vito Miceli (right) and head of communications and relationships manager Andrea Pressenda alongside (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Gazi staying positive even after late loss

Barkingside's David Laird looks to get past a Sporting Bengal United defender (pic: Tim Edwards).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now