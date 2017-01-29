Search

Andy Edwards resigns as Leyton Orient manager to take job with Football Association

14:15 29 January 2017

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards shows his disappointment (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The 45-year-old brings his seven-year stay at Brisbane Road to an end, but can leave with his head held high

Andy Edwards has resigned as manager of Leyton Orient after releasing a statement this afternoon.

The decision by the 45-year-old means his seven-year association with the Brisbane Road club is over.

A statement by Edwards this afternoon, read: “It is with regret that I have made the decision to stand down as manager of Leyton Orient FC.

“It has been a very difficult decision, but I feel that it is in the best interests of my career and my family.

“I have been offered and duly accepted a role working within the coaching department of the Football Association.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to have worked for the club for over seven and a half years.

“I thank the chairman (Francesco Becchetti) for the opportunity to manage the team and I thank all staff, players and supporters for the backing that they have given to me in my time here.

“It goes without saying that I wish Leyton Orient FC every success in the challenge ahead and in the longer term future.”

Edwards departs O’s after nine games as manager, having taken over on November 23, and two as caretaker boss back in September and October.

Although the ex-Southend United defender lost seven matches overall, he was given a thankless task.

Edwards wasn’t allowed to strengthen in the January transfer window and has been beset by several injuries.

The former Orient academy boss won two matches in charge and picked up two draws at Barnet and at home to Cambridge United.

Nobody could begrudge Edwards moving on, but it is another pivotal blow for the east Londoners.

The former Peterborough United centre back joined Orient back in 2009 and oversaw huge changes at the academy and has been responsible for developing the likes of Moses Odubajo and many others.

While the first-team have struggled this season, the youth have flourished and Edwards has been involved in some capacity with all of them.

Even though the job as Orient manager was incredibly tough, Edwards acted with professionalism and dignity throughout and deserves the respect of O’s fans for that and his work with the academy.

A statement by the League Two club on the managerial position is set to be made at some point today.

Keywords: Andy Edwards Francesco Becchetti Football Association

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards shows his disappointment (pic: Simon O'Connor).

