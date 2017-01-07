Barnet cut above Leyton Orient after Ricardo Santos double earns north Londoners win at Brisbane Road

Sky Bet League Two: Leyton Orient 1 Barnet 3

A second-half double from Barnet’s Ricardo Santos ensured Leyton Orient’s first match of 2017 at Brisbane Road ended in defeat.

It was goalless at half time and Andy Edwards team started strongly after the break, but conceded twice in three-minutes.

Paul McCallum pulled one back to offer hope of a fightback, but Barnet rounded off the victory with a third in additional time.

Edwards made two changes to the team which started Monday’s disappointing 4-0 defeat at Exeter City.

Myles Judd, 17, was given a rest and dropped to the bench along with forward Ollie Palmer with Teddy Mezague and Josh Koroma replacing them.

Nicky Hunt switched from the left to right-back with Callum Kennedy on the opposite flank and O’s playing a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Mezague and Nigel Atangana were in front of the back four and Gavin Massey, Michael Collins and Koroma behind McCallum.

Robbie Weir’s anterior cruciate ligament damage to his knee resulted in Freddy Moncur being recalled from his loan spell at Bishop’s Stortford and among the replacements.

Sandro Semedo and Sam Dalby were absent due to injury and therefore Ulrich Nnomo was included on the bench too.

A minutes silence was observed before the game for Paul Went, who died on Thursday having been the youngster player to represent Orient.

The two London clubs showed a lot of energy in the opening minutes with O’s winning a third-minute corner.

Barnet’s goalkeeper Jamie Stephens initially dropped Kennedy’s cross before grabbing the loose ball, but took a knock in the process.

Straight up the other end, a lack of anticipation from Mezague resulted in Bees getting the ball deep in Orient’s half.

Harry Taylor crossed in and John Akinde looked like converting, but didn’t gamble and the chance went begging.

The O’s responded immediately with Collins picking out Koroma before the youngster cut inside and forced Stephens to save in the sixth minute.

Atangana tried to convert the rebound, however Barnet’s Santos, once of Dagenham & Redbridge, made a brave block.

Just three minutes after that passage of play and the Bees were forced to bring off Stephens, who suffered a knock with Josh Vickers replacing the goalkeeper.

The next real opportunity occurred when McCallum battled for a long ball and it dropped for Collins.

Orient’s midfielder let fly from range and Barnet’s substitute stopper tipped wide to keep it goalless at Brisbane Road with 21 minutes played.

Back came Barnet with Akinde heading Mauro Vilhete’s cross back across Alex Cisak’s goal, but Santos couldn’t get a crucial touch.

Mezague went in the book midway through the half for a rash challenge on Vilhete before O’s goalkeeper was tested for the first time.

Simeon Akinola, a recent signing for the visitors, ran onto a knockdown and his volley was saved by Cisak.

The threat of Akinde was demonstrated in the 33rd minute when he brushed past Tom Parkes and into the area.

Yvan Erichot came across well and Cisak saved with his feet from the Barnet striker and Orient survived.

Akinde’s impact was growing and seven minutes before half time Kennedy took his time with a throw.

When the left-back eventually took it, Curtis Weston managed to knock the ball forward ahead of Collins.

It left Akinde alongside Erichot and the Barnet forward put the afterburners on and went past the French ace.

The Orient defender tangled with Akinde and the Bees striker lost a bit of his balance outside the box, but carried on and fired high and wide with just Cisak to beat.

It was a great chance and surprisingly referee Andy Haines didn’t say anything to Erichot, despite appearing to foul his rival.

Barnet were on top now, yet Orient provided a glimpse of what they could do when Erichot’s through ball was close to sending McCallum one-on-one.

The visitors were still in control and Vilhete went close to opening the scoring in the 43rd minute when he jinked past a couple of opponents and forced Cisak into a fine finger-tip save.

One minute of additional time was confirmed at the end of the 45, but neither team could make the most of it and it was goalless at the break.

Edwards’ team made a strong start to the second half with a couple of McCallum’s long throws causing Barnet problems.

The north Londoners survivived, yet O’s kept on pressing and a great run from Massey got the fans off their seats.

Although the former Colchester United winger couldn’t pick out a team-mate, Collins won the ball back, but his flick evaded Atangana and the chance was gone.

It was enough to lift the Orient supporters, who urged their team on and Massey was looking on top form.

The O’s number 11 picked up the ball on the right and came inside before cutting back, but curled over from range.

Barnet offered a reminder of their threat when Akinde crossed in for Vilhete, though he headed over and the visitors brought Jamal Campbell-Ryce on against his old club with Akinola making way.

And then against the run of play, the Bees took the lead when Orient’s problem of defending set-pieces came back to haunt them.

Barnet took a short corner and Nana Kyei crossed towards the back post, where the ball dropped and Cisak looked to gather.

O’s number one spilled the ball, however, and Santos was on hand to fire into the empty net and punish the mistake.

It was harsh on Edwards’ team, who had began the second half strongly and things were set to get worse.

Just three minutes after the opener, Barnet doubled their advantage when Kyei ran past Collins and crossed in for Santos to flick home brilliantly to complete his brace.

Palmer, who was being readied to come on before the Bees second, took the place of Mezague with 23 minutes remaining.

The next roll of the dice from Edwards was to introduce Nnomo for Koroma with the latter leaving to a standing ovation.

A fine run by Atangana got Orient on the front foot and Massey was played in, but dragged his effort wide with quarter of an hour left.

Palmer then had a shot deflected wide by Santos after more good work from Atangana inside Barnet’s area.

Bees defender Michael Nelson needed treatment before the corner and was forced off the pitch for the set-piece.

It proved crucial with Kennedy whipping in a wonderful cross for McCallum to power past Vickers with 11 minutes remaining.

Orient’s left-back punched the air and suddenly the belief began to be restored at Brisbane Road and memories of the draw with Cambridge United on New Years Eve were evoked.

An excellent tackle by Hunt prevented Vilhete putting the game to bed before O’s pushed for another late equaliser.

Five minutes of additional time gave Orient even more belief, but Barnet soon ended any hopes of a fightback.

Weston ran at the O’s defence and passed to Campbell-Ryce, who scooped over Cisak, but hit the crossbar.

Fortunately for the visitors, their captain Weston was on hand to smash in the rebound and give the away side the bragging rights.

Orient drop a place to 21st as a result, although are four points ahead of the bottom two prior to visiting Portsmouth next weekend.

Leyton Orient: Cisak; Hunt, Erichot, Parkes, Kennedy; Mezague (Palmer 67), Atangana; Massey Collins, Koroma (Nnomo 73); McCallum.

Unused substitutes: Sargeant, Bowery, Moncur, Pollock, Judd.

Barnet: Stephens (Vickers 9); H.Taylor, Nelson, Santos, Johnson; Weston, J.Taylor; Vilhete, Akinola (Campbell-Ryce 61), Kyei (Champion 70); Akinde.

Unused substitutes: Gambin, Muggleton, Nicholls, Sweeney, Tutonda.

Attendance: 4,642 (730 Barnet supporters).