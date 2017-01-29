Search

Advanced search

Danny Webb appointed Leyton Orient manager

15:09 29 January 2017

Danny Webb (left) is the new Leyton Orient manager (pic Simon O'Connor)

Danny Webb (left) is the new Leyton Orient manager (pic Simon O'Connor)

Simon O'Connor Photography

33-year-old takes over after Andy Edwards resigns

Leyton Orient have confirmed Danny Webb has taken over as manager until the end of the season after Andy Edwards’ departure earlier today.

Webb is O’s fourth permanent appointment of the campaign and has an enormous job on his hands.

Having started the season as first-team coach, the 33-year-old is now manager of an Orient side sitting in the bottom two of League Two.

Yesterdays defeat at Mansfield Town was O’s fourth in a row and they are now in the relegation zone on goal difference.

Top goalscorer Paul McCallum also suffered what appeared a serious injury at Field Mill and may now be set for a spell on the sidelines.

With no reinforcements likely to come in, Webb has been left with the tough task of trying to save Orient this season.

The former academy manager has impressed, however, since joining the Brisbane Road club back in 2011.

Having progressed through the youth ranks, the ex-Southend United striker stepped up to work with the first-team this season.

A bubbly and enthusiast character, Webb has always made it clear he wishes to make it into management and has now been given the chance at O’s.

While the job at hand is a huge one, the former Cambridge United ace will go into it positive and determined to turn around Orient’s fortunes.

Webb’s first match in charge will be at home to Carlisle United next weekend and he will need the backing of everybody associated with O’s.

Keywords: Andy Edwards Paul McCallum Mansfield Town

Latest East London Sports News

Webb appointed Orient manager

15:09 George Sessions
Danny Webb (left) is the new Leyton Orient manager (pic Simon O'Connor)

33-year-old takes over after Andy Edwards resigns

Edwards resigns as Orient boss

14:15 George Sessions
Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards shows his disappointment (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The 45-year-old brings his seven-year stay at Brisbane Road to an end, but can leave with his head held high

London Raiders downed by Dynamos, again

08:12
London Raiders forward JJ Pitchley is spoken to by referee Blaine Evans (pic John Scott)

London Raiders 3 Invicta Dynamos 4

Lee Vally Lions roar past Mustangs

07:56
Simon Geldart netted the winner for Lee Valley Lions at Invicta (pic Phil Hutchinson)

Invicta Mustangs 3 Lee Valley Lions 4

O’s drop into bottom two after Mansfield defeat

Yesterday, 17:05 George Sessions at Field Mill
Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards shows his disappointment (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Sky Bet League Two: Mansfield Town 2 Leyton Orient 0

Team News: Mansfield Town vs Leyton Orient

Yesterday, 09:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient midfielder Nigel Atangana closes down a Crawley Town opponent (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Two week break from competitive action may do Nigel Atangana the world of good after a difficult couple of months

Barking Abbey earn Copper Box win on BBC TV!

Yesterday, 08:45
Barking Abbey's Imani Whittington shoots at the Copper Box (pic Barking Abbey Academy)

Barking Abbey 82 Oaklands Wolves 74

Hockey Super 6s to be streamed live

Yesterday, 07:00
Hockey's Indoor Super 6s are taking place at the SSE Arena, Wembley this weekend (pic rskg.co.uk)

England Hockey reveal link with Facebook and UNILAD

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Collins ‘close’ to signing extension at O’s

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edwards: Relegation would be a disaster

Leyton Orient players walk off at full-time after losing 2-1 to Portsmouth at Fratton Park (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s boss hopes to finish January on high note

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Orient loanees frustrated by cold weather

A number of matches on Saturday were postponed due to frozen pitches (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo)

Thomas departs Orient

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now