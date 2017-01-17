Gavin Massey issues rallying cry after Leyton Orient edged out at Portsmouth

Winger apologises for O’s performances in defeats to Exeter City and Barnet, but insists they are fully behind Andy Edwards and Danny Webb

Gavin Massey has thrown his weight behind Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards and insisted all of the squad are desperate to get the club out of trouble in League Two.

A stunning strike by the former Colchester United winger wasn’t enough to prevent O’s falling to a 2-1 defeat at Portsmouth on Saturday.

It was their third consecutive loss after disappointing reverses against Barnet (3-1) and Exeter City (4-0), but Orient are still two points above the bottom two.

Massey said: “The last two games before Portsmouth we were really poor and that is not what Andy or Danny Webb are all about.

“Since Andy took over we haven’t been like that, so it wasn’t good enough and the fans and everyone else were right to be disappointed with us after the two defeats.

“I felt like at Portsmouth we were class, although the fact we didn’t get the result doesn’t show it, so that’s frustrating, but we’re all working really hard.

“The boys are giving their all and we all want to work for Andy and ‘Webby’ and I think you’ve seen that at Portsmouth.”

Orient’s performance at Fratton Park certainly showed they are ready to fight to avoid relegation and they are firmly behind Edwards.

Although they couldn’t force a late leveller on Saturday, they pushed the hosts and made it a nervy finish on the south coast.

It was the type of reaction Orient had to show after frustrating defeats to the Grecians and the Bees had checked the momentum they had built at the end of 2016.

“The two games against Exeter and Barnet were disappointing and we feel the same about the Portsmouth result because it looks like we have gone backwards,” said Massey.

“But we haven’t! Everybody is willing to fight for the club and prior to these defeats we were different class against Cambridge United and Crawley Town.

“We can’t let Saturday’s loss at Portsmouth knock us badly because it is a long, hard season and the games come thick and fast now, so everybody needs to fight for the remainder of the campaign.”

Massey’s performances over the last two months have proved he is doing everything he can to move Orient up the table and away from the relegation places.

The ex-Watford youngster has been a consistent performer and picked up several assists of late, but ended his goal drought at Portsmouth.

Massey hit a hot streak at the start of the season and scored three times in his opening four games, before then going four months without finding the net.

Even during that period, the O’s winger looked a constant threat, but he was left with mixed emotions after ending his run of 23 matches without a goal by curling into the top corner.

“I don’t think I have scored a better one, but it doesn’t really count for anything, so again that’s frustrating and we will have to pick ourselves back up and go again,” he said.

If Orient are to avoid the drop, the winger will have a massive role to play, as will Paul McCallum, who set up Saturday’s stunner.

The assist for the O’s forward means he has been involved in six of their last seven goals – scoring three and providing three for team-mates.

Without McCallum’s recent efforts, Orient would be in the bottom two on 19 points and just one above Newport County. The ex-West Ham United striker gets a rough ride at times, but he is crucial to O’s right now.

Although the forward and Massey are set to watch several experienced players leave the club this week with Jordan Bowery set for a loan move to league rivals Crewe Alexandra.