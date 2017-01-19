Gavin Massey remains hopeful Leyton Orient can avoid relegation to the National League

Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum hugs Gavin Massey after equalising at Portsmouth (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

In-form winger looks ahead to fixtures against Morecambe and Mansfield Town and discusses the 3-5-2 formation

Gavin Massey lets fly to equalise for Leyton Orient at Portsmouth (pic Simon O'Connor) Gavin Massey lets fly to equalise for Leyton Orient at Portsmouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

Gavin Massey believes the next two games could be vital if Leyton Orient are to avoid relegation from League Two this season.

The 24-year-old, speaking before it was revealed O’s had transfer listed several experienced players, discussed the need to remain positive.

Morecambe visit Brisbane Road this weekend ahead of Orient’s trip to Mansfield Town on Saturday week and both are two winnable fixtures.

“There are loads of points to play for and we have games coming up against teams in and around us,” said Massey.

“Our next couple of matches are winnable, so we need to keep the mood high because the season is not dead and buried.

“We have a lot of games left to play, so there is no point trying to be negative. We need everyone and hopefully we can turn it around.”

Leyton Orient winger Gavin Massey moves forward with the ball (pic: Simon O'Connor). Leyton Orient winger Gavin Massey moves forward with the ball (pic: Simon O'Connor).

After Saturday’s narrow 2-1 defeat to Portsmouth, the mood amongst Orient supporters wasn’t too downbeat.

The O’s had put up a spirited display at Fratton Park and it showed they were willing to fight for survival.

But this week has seen president Francesco Becchetti put Alex Cisak, Callum Kennedy and Tom Parkes up for sale.

Jordan Bowery has already left to join Crewe Alexandra on loan while Alan Dunne departed by mutual consent yesterday.

It means the positive signs witnessed on Saturday at Portsmouth have long been forgotten ahead of this weekend.

The O’s did try a different formation on the south coast, though, with Edwards playing a 3-5-2 formation with wing-backs.

Massey was pushed up front alongside Paul McCallum at Fratton Park and looked a constant threat as a result last weekend.

The ex-Colchester United winger believes it is good for Orient to have a plan B up their sleeve with tough times ahead.

“I think the majority of the time we go 4-4-2, but we worked on the 3-5-2 formation a few weeks back over the Christmas period,” said Massey.

“We didn’t use it in any of those games, but we thought against Portsmouth, with the momentum they have, it was a good time to use it to try and nullify them.

“I think it worked, but once the second goal went in we had to change again to push for the equaliser.

“But I definitely feel it is something we can use as a plan B throughout the season and it was a good choice by the manager.”

After a tumultuous week in east London, Massey’s sensational strike against Pompey is without doubt the highlight of the past seven days.

It was a stunning curling effort which lobbed David Forde in the Portsmouth goal to spark wild celebrations in the away end.

Massey added: “I didn’t really see the goalkeeper off his line, but obviously Paul did very well and held the ball up.

“I called for it early because I had a picture in my mind of what I was going to do and I was very happy to pull it off.

“You could hear a pin drop straight after the goal went in, but three points is all that matters right now.”