Jay Simpson makes Philadelphia Union switch from Leyton Orient

Jay Simpson fires home the only goal of the game for Leyton Orient against Accrington Stanley - his last goal for the club

Former Arsenal striker ends his stay at Brisbane Road by agreeing MLS move

Leyton Orient forward Jay Simpson has agreed a move to MLS side Philadelphia Union subject to receipt of his international transfer clearance and P-1 Visa.

The O’s announced the move this evening and it brings an end to uncertainty surrounding the future of the 28-year-old.

Simpson asked for a move away from Brisbane Road towards the end of 2016, which led to boss Andy Edwards leaving him out of the squad to play Cambridge United on News Years Eve.

It was expected the former Arsenal striker would remain in London having previously expressed a desire to keep his family settled.

But it would appear the option to move to America was one too good to turn down, although the length of his contract hasn’t been disclosed.

It is understood Philadelphia Union don’t usually announce the length of deals, though Simpson is likely to have agreed at least a two-year contract.

The forward will now link up the American club straight away ahead of their 2017 MLS campaign.

Simpson leaves Orient having played 99 times since joining in the summer of 2014 from Thailand outfit Buriram United.

After a disappointing first year, he made a stunning start to the 2015/16 campaign, but struggled in the second half of last season.

The ex-Hull City striker was then frozen out back in August with a transfer to local rivals Southend United expected.

It never materalised, however, and eventually Simpson was brought back into the O’s struggling team.

A brace at Colchester United in November was a rare highlight for the forward in what turned out to be a difficult 2016.

Simpson departs the east Londoners six months before his contract was due to expire having scored 36 goals for the O’s.

The details of the deal have remained undisclosed so it isn’t known whether Orient got a fee for the striker or not.

Philadelphia Union’s sporting director Earnie Stewart said: “Jay brings goal-scoring prowess to our team in addition to a valuable veteran presence as he has demonstrated with multiple clubs in England.

“He has played at the highest levels of club soccer, including in the Premier League, and we are excited to add a forward of his quality to our squad.”