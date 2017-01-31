Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient attacker Ulrich Nnomo moves on loan to Paris FC until the end of the season

13:18 31 January 2017

Ulrich Nnomo in action for Leyton Orient against Portsmouth earlier in the season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ulrich Nnomo in action for Leyton Orient against Portsmouth earlier in the season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

O’s youngster returns to native France after struggling to make impact in E10

Leyton Orient have allowed young French attacker Ulrich Nnomo to link up with Paris FC on loan.

The 20-year-old moved to Brisbane Road in the summer from Chatearoux signing a one-year deal.

But Nnomo has failed to impress in east London and also struggled with injuries after joining in August.

Andy Hessenthaler gave the former France under-20 international his debut at Notts County, but he failed to make an impact.

Nnomo featured more regularly under Alberto Cavasin before an ankle injury restricted him to a watching front.

After Andy Edwards took over, the winger struggled to get into the match day squad before getting a chance against Barnet.

But Nnomo didn’t take his opportunity and has now been loaned to Paris FC in the French Third Division for the rest of the season.

It is hoped the decision to let the attacker depart, may allow boss Danny Webb to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window shuts at 11pm tonight.

Keywords: Andy Edwards Andy Hessenthaler France Notts County London

Latest East London Sports News

Palmer joins Hatters

9 minutes ago George Sessions
Ollie Palmer in action for Leyton Orient at Mansfield Town on Saturday (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ex-Mansfield Town striker makes switch to Kenilworth Road and may have played last match for the club

Orient bring in Liburd

25 minutes ago George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

Former Billericay Town striker agrees deal at Brisbane Road until the end of the season

Nnomo moves on loan to Paris

13:18 George Sessions
Ulrich Nnomo in action for Leyton Orient against Portsmouth earlier in the season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s youngster returns to native France after struggling to make impact in E10

Teddy knows O’s must halt rot

12:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Teddy Mezague heads clear at Portsmouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

French defender disappointed with defeat at Mansfield Town, but determined to put things right

London Raiders ‘let slip again’ says Pitchley

11:16 Lee Power
JJ Pitchley (left) looks on from the London Raiders bench (pic John Scott)

Birthday boy reflects on latest loss to Invicta

Wapping women edged out on return

10:30
Wapping's Jessica Sturgeon in action against Saffron Walden (pic: Iain McAuslan)

Ipswich claim East League points

Hamlets hammered in cup

10:00 George Sessions
Action from Tower Hamlets clash with Hullbridge Sports at the Mile End Stadium (pic: Bridge Photo Shop).

Ade Abayomi’s young team conceded four times in first half to exit competition following Mile End Stadium thrashing

West Ham’s Byram still learning the rigours of the Premier League

08:45 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Middlesbrough's Adama Traore (left) and West Ham United's Sam Byram battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough.

It is a year since the former Leeds United youngster made his debut against Man City, now he is ready to face them again

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Kelly ‘due to train’ with O’s this week

Liam Kelly in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season at Barnet (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Webb appointed Orient manager

Danny Webb (left) is the new Leyton Orient manager (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient player ratings: Heads drop at Stags

Leyton Orient players Paul McCallum (left), Sammy Moore (inside, left), Sam Dalby (inside, right) and Nicky Hunt show their disappointment after Mansfield Town score (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Nnomo moves on loan to Paris

Ulrich Nnomo in action for Leyton Orient against Portsmouth earlier in the season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edwards resigns as Orient boss

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards shows his disappointment (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now