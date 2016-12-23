Search

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards eyes late Christmas present

09:00 23 December 2016

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on at Wycombe Wanderers

Simon O'Connor Photography

Win over Crawley Town on Boxing Day would be perfect gift for O’s supporters

Andy Edwards knows Leyton Orient must pick up points over Christmas to give themselves a great opportunity of climbing the League Two table.

Crawley Town visit Brisbane Road on Boxing Day (Monday) before Cambridge United make the trip on New Years Eve.

The O’s then face the lengthy journey to Exeter City on January 2 and all three are pivotal fixtures with the east Londoners just above the bottom two.

Edwards said: “We talked right from the start about the need to get points on the board to move away from the relegation zone.

“We have to realistic in terms of our expectations and getting points over the Christmas period is vital.

“It’s cliché but they are all massive games and Crawley got a good result on Saturday so it will be another tough match.

“But I don’t think there is much difference between the teams at the top to the bottom and you saw that at Wycombe.”

Crawley beat Newport County 3-1 last weekend to move up to 11th in the table having defeated Crewe Alexander the previous Saturday.

Yet the Red Devils have been inconsistent with a 5-0 thrashing at Yeovil Town on December 3 highlighting that point.

If Orient are to get some joy against Crawley, they’ll have to be more creative than they were at Wycombe.

Although Edwards team looked threatening during the first 45 minutes at Adams Park, they couldn’t produce anything after the break.

“We have different players with different attributes. Paul McCallum is our top goalscorer and everybody knows the pedigree Jay Simpson has got,” said the Orient boss.

“We’ve got attacking options and it is finding the best combination and finding the best system. When you’re down there and confidence is low, we have to be organised, disciplined and structured.

“We’re trying to give the players that and give them a belief in what we do and we beat Accrington 1-0 and now we’ve lost 1-0 at Wycombe. We have to keep working at it obviously, but it is very hard to coach creativity and confidence.”

Keywords: Andy Edwards Jay Simpson Paul McCallum Newport County Newport Exeter City Crawley Town Yeovil Town

