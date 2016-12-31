Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards hails spirit of team after draw with Cambridge United

15:53 31 December 2016

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards celebrates at full time by hugging kitman Ada Martin (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards celebrates at full time by hugging kitman Ada Martin (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Brisbane Road manager reveals Jay Simpson wasn’t involved in squad because he has asked to leave the club

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards praised the spirit of his squad after scoring a stoppage time equaliser to draw with Cambridge United.

Harrison Dunk put the visitors ahead in the first half, but Ollie Palmer’s deflected strike handed O’s a point at Brisbane Road.

It means Orient haven’t lost at home since November 22 and appear to be building some momentum.

Edwards said: “We said it was a big game and I think the spirit over the last four games has been excellent.

“We have to carry that on. There are very small margins in this division and I think we can compete with anyone.

“If we had lost the game I wouldn’t have been too disappointed with the performances, but we got the equaliser and I thought we deserved it.

“We maybe had the better of the chances and certainly had more corners, but it just seemed we had a bit more.

“When you are playing a team doing so well with vocal support behind them we knew they’d be a tough nut to crack. Fortunately right at the last minute we got the breakthrough.”

The talk before the game was on the future of Jay Simpson with the striker left out of the match day squad.

Orient’s manager confirmed after the 1-1 draw that the former Arsenal forward wants a transfer with only six months of his contract remaining.

“Jay has asked to leave the club so I thought it was best we didn’t include him for the match. That is all I will say on that one,” said Edwards.

With no Simpson in the squad, Palmer was introduced just after half time when Sam Dalby suffered an injury.

And in the fourth minute of stoppage time, the ex-Mansfield Town striker took the roof off of Brisbane Road.

Edwards added: “I’m very pleased for Ollie. He is a good professional with a great attitude and is a good player. He was disappointed not to be starting so to come on and get the equaliser is great for him.”

Once again O’s president Francesco Becchetti was present at Brisbane Road, though he did see the match.

The Italian hasn’t been spotted at any Orient fixture this month and some have suggested he is losing interest in the League Two club.

But Edwards said: “He watches the games live – they get streamed to his house so I’m sure he’ll have an opinion and some views on it.

“He cares passionately about the club and has invested a lot of money and like all of us has found it difficult. He has got stick from some quarters and at the moment prefers to watch from the comfort of his living room.”

Related articles

Keywords: Ollie Palmer Andy Edwards Jay Simpson Francesco Becchetti Mansfield Town

Latest East London Sports News

West Ham slip to narrow defeat at champions Leicester City

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Dave Evans at the King Power Stadium
Leicester City's Robert Huth (floor) and West Ham United's Dimitri Payet battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester.

The Hammers had their chances but their excellent run of winning form came to an end at the King Power Stadium

Orient boss hails spirit of team after draw

Saturday, December 31, 2016 George Sessions
Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards celebrates at full time by hugging kitman Ada Martin (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Brisbane Road manager reveals Jay Simpson wasn’t involved in squad because he has asked to leave the club

Palmer strikes late on for O’s to give Edwards another point

Saturday, December 31, 2016 George Sessions at Brisbane Road
Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards hugs assistant Danny Webb (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Sky Bet League Two: Leyton Orient 1 Cambridge United 1

Sharks bite London Lions

Saturday, December 31, 2016
Zaire Taylor goes on the attack for London Lions against Sheffield (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions 76 Sheffield Sharks 77

Arise Sir Mo Farah!

Saturday, December 31, 2016
Great Britain's Mo Farah celebrates with his gold medals after winning the 5,000m and 10,000m at the Rio Olympics (pic PA)

Newham & Essex Beagles athlete knighted in New Year’s Day Honours list

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Cambridge United

Saturday, December 31, 2016 George Sessions
Leyton Orient forward Sam Dalby is congratulated by team-mate Paul McCallum (pic: Simon O'Connor).

17-year-old Sam Dalby could retain starting position for visit of the U’s

Collins: Points are the priority

Friday, December 30, 2016 George Sessions
Michael Collins in action for Leyton Orient earlier this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former Oxford United midfielder looks ahead to New Years Eve clash with Cambridge United and discusses life under Andy Edwards

O’s manager aims to keep momentum

Friday, December 30, 2016 George Sessions
Paul McCallum celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient against Crawley Town with Sam Dalby (left) and Teddy Mezague (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Cambridge United visit Brisbane Road before east Londoners have a long trip to Exeter City on January 2

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Orient ‘have a talent’ in teen Dalby says Collins

Sam Dalby celebrates after scoring four minutes into his Leyton Orient full debut (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient boss happy with squad

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards hugs assistant Danny Webb at the full time whistle (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edwards full of praise for Orient winger Massey

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Alexander backs Orient to enjoy 2017 a lot more

Paul McCallum celebrates after putting Leyton Orient three goals ahead against Crawley Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s player ratings: First half display earns late present

Leyton Orient forward Sam Dalby is congratulated by team-mate Paul McCallum (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now