Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards in the dark over Jay Simpson’s future at Brisbane Road

09:00 09 January 2017

Leyton Orient captain Robbie Weir congratulates Jay Simpson on his goal against Accrington Stanley with Sandro Semedo behind the pair (pic: Simon O'Connor).

League Two club will have Sammy Moore available shortly and O’s midfielder is the type of player they need right now

Sammy Moore in action for Leyton Orient last season at AFC Wimbledon (pic: Simon O'Connor).Sammy Moore in action for Leyton Orient last season at AFC Wimbledon (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards admits it is hard to confirm whether or not Jay Simpson has played his last game for the club.

The forward asked to leave Brisbane Road at the end of 2016 and hasn’t made an appearance for O’s since December 17.

Charlton Athletic, Coventry City and Southend United have been linked with the 28-year-old, but none are understood to have tabled a bid as of yet.

“I don’t know if Jay has played his last game for the club. It is hard to say right now,” said Edwards.

“Until anything is finalised it is difficult to say. Things can change, but at the moment he is not available.

“We have to work with the decent group of players we have got, we’d like more competition, but we have just got to keep going.”

Edwards later added: “I can’t comment on who has made Jay unavailable.”

One person who hasn’t made his last appearance for Orient is Sammy Moore with the midfielder set for a return to east London shortly.

The former AFC Wimbledon ace was a regular last season, but departed E10 to link up with Dover Athletic in August.

Moore joined the Whites on a loan deal until January 14 with O’s surprisingly not inserting a recall clause.

“I envisage Sammy coming back so that will be a plus for us. He has played a lot of games for Dover,” said Edwards.

“The reports we’ve had back have said he has done well so he will be a welcome addition to the squad.”

Unfortunately Moore may not be available for this weekend’s clash with Portsmouth because officially his loan doesn’t end until after Saturday.

But he is the type of player Orient need right now as they come to terms with the fact they are in a relegation battle.

With Robbie Weir ruled out for the rest of the season due to anterior cruciate ligament damage to his knee, Edwards has a lack of options in the centre of midfield.

Moore will bring welcome competition and the 29-year-old will relish the battle to stay in the Football League more than most.

The popular midfielder is no stranger to a relegation fight and played an integral part during Wimbledon’s successful bid to avoid the drop in the 2012/13 campaign.

Edwards is likely to have Moore available for Orient’s crucial encounter at home to Morecambe on January 21, which means Freddy Moncur could remain part of the squad for the trip to high-flying Portsmouth.

The 20-year-old impressed on loan at National League South outfit Bishop’s Stortford after joining on October 28.

But Moncur was recalled by O’s ahead of their clash with Barnet and was an unused substitute at Brisbane Road on Saturday.

Edwards added: “I don’t know what will happen with Freddy at the moment. We have a very young squad. He was back with us on Saturday and has done well at Bishop’s Stortford and may or may not get an opportunity. We’ll have to wait and see.”

