Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards left frustrated at Wycombe Wanderers

10:00 21 December 2016

Leyton Orient defender Nicky Hunt shows his frustration to referee Alan Young after another questionable decision at Wycombe Wanderers

Leyton Orient defender Nicky Hunt shows his frustration to referee Alan Young after another questionable decision at Wycombe Wanderers

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

Both Rob Lewis and Alan Young struggled at Adams Park and didn’t let the League Two match flow

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards admitted the performance of both referees at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday was frustrating.

Rob Lewis was taking charge of just his third Football League game of the campaign at Adams Park.

But Lewis was replaced at the break, presumably due to injury, with fourth official Alan Young taking over.

Young usually referees in the National League and had handed out 26 yellow cards and two reds in six games this season and struggled during O’s clash with Wycombe, which was decided by Scott Kashket’s 50th minute strike.

Edwards said: “There is always frustration with referees. I thought from minute one the opposition bench played the referee very well and it did seem to maybe have an influence on the game.

“There were some frustrating small decisions like a corner for us and a corner for them that were wrong.

“At throws they were pinching 10-yards and it frustrates you because it allows the opposition to build momentum.

“When a team has won seven on the bounce, like Wycombe have, the last thing you want to give them is that.”

Eventually Orient’s frustration with Young boiled over and Paul McCallum and Nicky Hunt were booked for dissent.

Another disappointment for Edwards and O’s was the lack of chances created at Adams Park, especially in the second half.

Gavin Massey was excellent in the first 45, though Wycombe marked him tightly after the break and nullifed Orient as an attacking force.

Edwards added: “We looked at the Accrington Stanley game when we won 1-0 and it is half chances we are creating at the moment.

“We are not opening teams up or playing scintillating football, but we’ve got to be hard to play against.

“Gavin had a fair bit of joy in the first half at Wycombe and second half you have to give credit to them to an extent.”

Orient fans did see summer signing Teddy Mezague get a little bit longer to impress than in the Accrington fixture.

The French defender, who has missed a large chunk of 2016 due to an Achilles injury, replaced Callum Kennedy in the 62nd minute and was assured in just his second appearance for O’s.

“Teddy has got good pedigree. He is a bit ring-rusty because he’s not had too many games in the last seven months,” said Edwards on Saturday. “Callum’s injury might be an opportunity for him or a couple of others to step up.”

Related articles

Keywords: Scott Kashket Gavin Massey Callum Kennedy Andy Edwards Nicky Hunt Paul McCallum National League

Latest East London Sports News

LOFT believe O’s ‘getting worse’ at communicating

59 minutes ago George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Play With A Legend).

Recent Fans’ Forum discussed stadium issues, communication, the London Stadium and financial matters in addition to other topics

Drapers Field’s Wallace wins award

12:00
Drapers Field duty manager Lisa Wallace (right) receives the London Sports Venue Manager of the Year from MyLocalPitch co-founder Jamie Foale (pic: MyLocalPitch)

Duty manager rewarded for stellar work in 2016

Sporting show spirit to snatch late Lodge draw

09:00 George Sessions
Sporting Bengal United players celebrate a goal (pic: Bridge Photo Shop).

Tower Hamlets lose again to exit Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy after 3-0 defeat at Waltham Forest

Former boxing foes are all friends in older age

Yesterday, 16:00 Len Whaley
Tommy Burling (left) and Raymond Lee are pictured with Sammy McCarthy (centre)

Ex-Boxers Associations prove popular with rivals

O’s have improved under Edwards says Parkes

Yesterday, 14:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes battles with Wycombe Wanderers rival Aaron Pierre at a corner (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ex-Bristol Rovers captain discusses impact of third boss of the campaign at Brisbane Road

Bengal boss calls for more

Yesterday, 12:00 George Sessions
A Sporting Bengal United player looks to keep the ball from a Hullbridge Sports rival (pic: Bridge Photo Shop).

Mile End Stadium club play final match of 2016 this evening looking to end the year with three consecutive wins

Orient boss left frustrated

Yesterday, 10:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient defender Nicky Hunt shows his frustration to referee Alan Young after another questionable decision at Wycombe Wanderers

Both Rob Lewis and Alan Young struggled at Adams Park and didn’t let the League Two match flow

Basketball England reveal new national programme plans

Tue, 18:00
Basketball England have been holding a National junior training camp in Manchester

Local yougnsters included in GB age group squads

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Leyton Orient player ratings: No early Christmas cheer

Leyton Orient forward Jordan Bowery does his best to keep the ball at Wycombe Wanderers (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient will keep working hard to improve insists Edwards

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards (left) and assistant Danny Webb (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient boss left frustrated

Leyton Orient defender Nicky Hunt shows his frustration to referee Alan Young after another questionable decision at Wycombe Wanderers

O’s have improved under Edwards says Parkes

Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes battles with Wycombe Wanderers rival Aaron Pierre at a corner (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s youngster Moncur can’t prevent Stortford defeat

Freddy Moncur is currently on loan at Bishop's Stortford from Leyton Orient (Martin Addison).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now