Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient boss Danny Webb ready for the challenge of keeping Brisbane Road club in League Two

18:30 03 February 2017

Danny Webb is the new manager of Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Danny Webb is the new manager of Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

33-year-old discusses the influence of his father David Webb and how he’s worked his way up at Leyton Orient

Danny Webb is looking forward to the challenge of making big decisions as manager of Leyton Orient after being appointed last Sunday.

The 33-year-old has been part of the first-team coaching set-up since the summer, but replaced Andy Edwards as boss last week.

With Webb now in charge of the team, he is relishing the opportunity to get Orient playing how he wants them too.

He said: “Alex (Cisak) is available and so are the rest of the players. It is my choice on who starts, who is on the bench and who doesn’t make the squad, so that’s the big challenge that comes with management.

“One thing that my Dad has taught me is that you have to make decisions as a manager. As a first-team coach or an assistant, you are giving an opinion and you take training, but you don’t make decisions or decide who is starting or coming off as a sub.

“That’s the big thing I’ve got this week and I’m prepared to meet it head on. I believe players appreciate being told if they aren’t playing and why or if they are not in the squad or going out on loan.

“For this weekend all the players are available, except for the injured ones of course, so it is up to me to make some decisions.”

Webb’s father, David, started his playing career at Brisbane Road before enjoying success at Chelsea and QPR.

After retiring, Webb senior managed Southend United numerous times in addition to the likes of Brentford and many more clubs.

The current O’s boss admits he’ll use plenty of his fathers principles, but will also very much be his own man.

“I spoke to my Dad this week and he started his playing career at Orient and I’ve started my managerial career here, so that’s nice,” said Webb.

“Everyone is different and there are things I’ll do differently to him, but growing up with his ways as a football man and also as a bloke, it is important I take those principles into my first management job.”

Webb is excited to implement his own ideas onto the Orient players having been part of the coaching set-up this season.

After first joining the club in 2011, the 33-year-old has progressed at the end of every campaign and excelled at Brisbane Road.

The former Southend forward led O’s under-16s to the National Category Three Cup final in 2014 and then moved up to assist Andy Edwards with the under-18s.

Eventually he took over and under his stewardship, the academy clinched the Merit League Two title during the 2015/16 season.

“I had a plan when I first came to Orient in my head that I would try and step up every year, so go from the under-14s, to the under-15s and so on,” said Webb.

“Obviously in the summer I was asked to be a first-team coach, which was tremendous and what this season has enabled me to do is learn and take everything in.

“There has been a lot of changes and there is always speculation and interest in the club for whatever reason, so all of that has given me lots of food for thought.

“It has made me think ‘what would I do in that situation, what could I change or what couldn’t I change’ so in the long run I’m sure this will all help me become a better manager.

“But in the short run, I hope it has given me enough to give us the best chance of staying in this league, which is obviously going to be extremely tough.”

Related articles

Keywords: Andy Edwards

Latest East London Sports News

O’s boss ready for challenge

18:30 Exclusive by George Sessions
Danny Webb is the new manager of Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

33-year-old discusses the influence of his father David Webb and how he’s worked his way up at Leyton Orient

Upton Barks: I’m buzzing for Belfast return

17:30
Anto Upton in action in one of his earlier fights (pic Nicky Nunn)

Anto Upton talks boxing in our new column

Webb wants to give Orient fans something to get excited about

17:05 George Sessions
Leyton Orient supporters sing at Oxford United last season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

New O’s boss hails supporters for regularly coming to Brisbane Road despite the teams struggles in League Two this season

Roberts: Rest can help London Raiders

17:00 Lee Power
London Raiders discuss tactics during a timeout at Lee Valley (pic John Scott)

Forward to recharge during blank weekend

Danny’s determined to prevent O’s going down

14:37 Exclusive by George Sessions
Danny Webb (right) looks on with Andy Edwards at Doncaster Rovers earlier in the season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

New man in the Brisbane Road hotseat discusses the departures of Andy Edwards and Richard Thomas and the promotion of Omer Riza and Michael Amoah

Warriors Futsal win regional finals

14:35
Warriors Futsal face the camera in Birmingham

Bethnal Green club into FA Futsal Cup for first time

Charity runners enjoy half marathon success

12:00 Emdad Rahman
A team of runners, mainly from Whitechapel, completed the Marrakech Half Marathon recently for charity (pic: Emdad Rahman).

Group travelled to Morocco to raise awarness and funds for charity and were delighted with how the day went

It’s make or break time for Orient

10:00
Leyton Orient midfielder Michael Collins battles to keep the ball at Mansfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s fan Jacob Ranson gives his thoughts on events taking place at Brisbane Road over the last month

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Edwards backs ‘natural finisher’ Liburd to shine at O’s

Billericay Town manager Craig Edwards (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO).

Edwards: Webb can keep O’s up

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ulrich move no more!

Ulrich Nnomo in action for Leyton Orient against Portsmouth earlier in the season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Webb wants to give Orient fans something to get excited about

Leyton Orient supporters sing at Oxford United last season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Danny’s determined to prevent O’s going down

Danny Webb (right) looks on with Andy Edwards at Doncaster Rovers earlier in the season (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now