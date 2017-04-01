Leyton Orient boss Omer Riza frustrated with refere Charles Breakspear after Wycombe Wanderers loss

The 37-year-old saw his first match as O's manager end in defeat and he was sent to the stands at half time

The 37-year-old saw his first match as O’s manager end in defeat and he was sent to the stands at half time

Leyton Orient manager Omer Riza was frustrated with the performance of referee Charles Breakspear during today’s 2-0 defeat at home to Wycombe Wanderers.

The O’s started positively under their fifth boss of the campaign before Tom Parkes was sent off in the 27th minute.

Matt Bloomfield opened the scoring for the Chairboys nine minutes later and Myles Weston made it 2-0 in the 38th minute.

The Orient players were unhappy the referee and his officials over a number of incidents and especially after he failed to spot Weston’s push on Jens Janse which led to the second goal.

Riza said: “The red card was way too harsh. It was ‘Parkesy’s’ first tackle and whether he has gone in high or not, he hasn’t touched Wycombe’s player at all. Yes he is high, so give him a yellow and crack on with the game. I felt it was very harsh.

“With the second goal, the linesman should be in line with the deepest defender, so he can see everything that is going on and the referee should be in a good position to see it and they weren’t. It is two decisions which have cost us.”

It has been a difficult week for everybody associated with Orient, as Danny Webb resigned on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper coach Martin Brennan also left with immediate effect and on Friday it was revealed staff and players hadn’t been paid.

Riza added: “It’s been very tough this week. Obviously I get on very well with Danny and I have known him a long time.

“I gave him everything that I had to give and he knows that 100 per cent. When I got offered to come in for the last seven games it was a real tough decision for me, but it was one I couldn’t turn down.

“I couldn’t leave the club in the situation they are in and I feel I can make a change, so it was tough. It was also tough to see ‘Webby’ and ‘Brens’ leave because we have been through so much.

“I did say to the players they will never forget this season, because whatever hard times they go through, they can reflect on this and think it isn’t as hard as this season. It is difficult for them and with the other side of it where they haven’t been paid.

“We tried to pick them up on the Thursday and we did that. We had a good session and then we had the news about the wages, but hopefully that gets sorted within the following week.”

The Orient players and staff are expected to be paid on Thursday April 5, which will be six days later than usual.

As with any new manager, there were rumours before kick-off about who picked the starting XI, especially with Jens Janse returning after a lengthy absence.

Riza insisted chairman Francesco Becchetti had no say over the squad he selected to face Wycombe, adding: “He didn’t have a say on the team - hand on heart.

“The only thing he said to me was that I have seven games, do whatever you want, do what you want with the system and make the decisions you feel is right and try to come out with the points.”

Although Riza insisted Becchetti had no say in the starting XI today, it is understood the Italian tried to tell ex-boss Danny Webb which team to pick at Crawley Town.

Webb and the O’s chairman were said to be involved in a heated exchange on Thursday March 23 – two days before the match at Broadfield Stadium.

Becchetti told the 33-year-old to pick a specific starting team at Crawley and Webb ignored his request and stuck with the younger players.

It is understood the duo clashed again days after the 3-0 defeat and it resulted in Webb handing in his resignation.

Although Orient supporters called for Becchetti to leave the club during today’s match, the Italian looks set to stick around for the foreseeable future.