Leyton Orient boss Omer Riza: I need to control my emotions

Leyton Orient manager Omer Riza issues instructions from the Gallery after being sent to the stands at half time (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Ex-West Ham United forward was sent to the stands during first match in charge of east Londoners

Leyton Orient fans show their frustration at Brisbane Road during Saturday's match against Wycombe Wanderers (pic: Simon O'Connor). Leyton Orient fans show their frustration at Brisbane Road during Saturday's match against Wycombe Wanderers (pic: Simon O'Connor).

New Leyton Orient boss Omer Riza admits he needs to control his emotions more, but is delighted to be manager of the League Two club.

The O’s lost 2-0 at home to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, but looked in control before Tom Parkes was sent off in the 27th minute.

Soon after the red Matt Bloomfield opened the scoring before Myles Weston found the back of the net despite pushing Jens Janse into Sam Sargeant.

Riza expressed his frustration during the break, which led to the 37-year-old being forced to watch the second half from the stands.

He said: “I had a bit of nervousness, anxiety and excitement on Saturday because this is where I want to be.

“I have worked a long time to get to this point as a coach and as a player when you get to the end of your career you do think that management is something you want to do.

“Maybe I need to control myself more and be less emotional and maybe I shouldn’t have had a pop at the referee or Wycombe’s coaching staff.

“I apologised to Gareth (Ainsworth) because do I really need to get involved? No, but sometimes you feel you get cheated and I don’t like that.”

Referee Charles Breakspear was at the centre of most of the controversial issues on Saturday at Brisbane Road.

Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes tries to win the ball from Wycombe Wanderers Garry Thompson, but is sent off for a high tackle (pic: Simon O'Connor). Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes tries to win the ball from Wycombe Wanderers Garry Thompson, but is sent off for a high tackle (pic: Simon O'Connor).

He sent Parkes off for a high tackle on Wycombe’s Garry Thompson before failing to spot a push on Janse in the build-up to the second goal.

Even though Orient had to play over 60 minutes of the match with 10 men, they still pushed for a way back into the game after the break.

Riza was happy with the performance of his team and has given them some time off to prepare for the trip to Cambridge United this weekend.

He added: “I have given the lads two days off, so they are off Sunday and Monday. I just want them to get away to get their heads clear and spend time with their kids or let the youngsters relax.

“I want everybody to come back in Tuesday refreshed and replenished and ready to go on Saturday at Cambridge, but I am looking forward to it.”

Janse could keep his place this weekend if teenage right-back Myles Judd fails to recover from a back injury.

The Dutch defender made his first appearance for O’s since November 8 on Saturday and aside from the second goal, performed fairly well.

After coming back recently from a heel injury, the former Holland under-21 international has impressed Orient’s new boss.

“As an assistant manager with Danny Webb, we have seen Jens working hard and he is a good lad,” said Riza.

Leyton Orient coach Frederico Morais urges his team on from the touchline after Omer Riza is sent to the stands during Saturday's match with Wycombe Wanderers (pic: Simon O'Connor). Leyton Orient coach Frederico Morais urges his team on from the touchline after Omer Riza is sent to the stands during Saturday's match with Wycombe Wanderers (pic: Simon O'Connor).

“He has never had any gripes. He picked up an injury and came back from it and looked sharp in training and Myles was injured.

“For me Jens is a 31-year-old who has played a lot of games and whether he has played to his potential or not, I can’t look at that now.

“I have seen him in training and he has a good attitude and he is going to do everything I ask on the pitch, as will all the players.

“He did that on Saturday and I thought he played well and he hasn’t played any games, but we need everyone now.”