Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient facing a massive fight to stay in the Football League after awful 2016!

14:00 20 January 2017

Andy Hessenthaler looks on while Leyton Orient face Carlisle United along Andy Edwards, who is now the O's manager (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Andy Hessenthaler looks on while Leyton Orient face Carlisle United along Andy Edwards, who is now the O's manager (pic: Simon O'Connor).

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

I looked back on the last 12 months at the Brisbane Road club for our ‘Year in Sport’ pull-out this week

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

A year is a long time in football, especially if you are a fan of Leyton Orient.

Cast your mind back to January 21, 2016 and Kevin Nolan had just been appointed as the O’s player-manager.

Fast forward to now and Nolan is the new boss at Notts County, who are a direct rival of the Brisbane Road club in the battle to survive in League Two.

The word relegation is something Orient certainly didn’t expect to be speaking about in 2016, but as they look ahead to this year – staying in the Football League is their biggest aim.

Whatever way you look at it, the last 12 months have been terrible for O’s, although it wasn’t the case in February and March.

Nolan’s appointment brought fresh energy to east London and initially he took to management like a duck to water.

Fine 1-0 wins at Portsmouth in February and Oxford United at the start of March offered a glimpse of how good Orient could become under the former West Ham United captain.

A tricky spell followed over Easter when O’s lost back-to-back games against Accrington Stanley and Hartlepool United, but still sat in eighth position.

Kevin Nolan in action for Leyton Orient at Notts County in February and 11 months later he is now manager of the Magpies (pic: Simon O'Connor).Kevin Nolan in action for Leyton Orient at Notts County in February and 11 months later he is now manager of the Magpies (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Two more bad results occurred at York City (1-1) and Barnet (3-0 defeat), yet Orient were only two points off the play-off places.

And then on April 12 came a staggering decision from the League Two club to ask Nolan to concentrate on playing instead of managing.

The result? Nolan never played for O’s again and unsurprisingly the east Londoners missed out on a top-seven finish after Andy Hessenthaler couldn’t rally a shocked set of players.

After ending the campaign with a 1-0 win at Yeovil Town, Hessenthaler admitted he was “unsure” if he wanted the main job at Brisbane Road. But on June 3 he agreed a deal to become O’s manager and, a few days later, Nolan left by mutual consent.

There was optimism during the summer despite the fact several experienced players departed Brisbane Road, such as Mathieu Baudry, Lloyd James, Jobi McAnuff and, shockingly, Dean Cox on September 1.

Hessenthaler made over 10 additions with the help of head of recruitment Rob Gagliardi, but very few have worked out, despite Orient signing various players with promotions on their CVs.

The likes of Robbie Weir, Tom Parkes and Jordan Bowery have struggled in east London. Meanwhile, Yvan Erichot, Ulrich Nnomo and Jan Jense have yet to show they are capable of adapting to life in League Two.

Gavin Massey, Callum Kennedy and Liam Kelly have impressed, but by the time the latter suffered a torn hamstring in October, Hessenthaler had been sacked and replaced by Alberto Cavasin.

Alberto Cavasin looks on after another defeat at Brisbane Road during his short spell as Leyton Orient manager (pic: Simon O'Connor).Alberto Cavasin looks on after another defeat at Brisbane Road during his short spell as Leyton Orient manager (pic: Simon O'Connor).

It was a shocking appointment. O’s lost eight of his 10 games and confidence deteriorated so badly, they are now in a battle to remain in the Football League.

Andy Edwards has been left to pick up the pieces and saw Jay Simpson move on recently with many more expected to follow, but he has no money to spend.

President Francesco Becchetti confirmed he is looking to sell the club, so what happens next is anyone’s guess. Orient’s immediate future seems very bleak!

Related articles

Keywords: Liam Kelly Lloyd James Dean Cox Jordan Bowery Mathieu Baudry Francesco Becchetti Gavin Massey Yvan Erichot Callum Kennedy Andy Hessenthaler Andy Edwards Tom Parkes Alberto Cavasin Kevin Nolan Jay Simpson Jobi McAnuff Football League Notts County London York City Portsmouth Yeovil Town Oxford

Latest East London Sports News

London Raiders bring in youngster Burnett

3 minutes ago
Young defenceman Callum Burnett (black shirt) looks on from the London Raiders bench (pic John Scott)

GB junior defenceman added to roster

Orient facing massive fight after awful year!

14:00 George Sessions
Andy Hessenthaler looks on while Leyton Orient face Carlisle United along Andy Edwards, who is now the O's manager (pic: Simon O'Connor).

I looked back on the last 12 months at the Brisbane Road club for our ‘Year in Sport’ pull-out this week

The East London Football Podcast: Hammers off to Boro; O’s host Shrimps; Daggers welcome Ravens

12:15
West Ham United's Andy Carroll netted a stunning goal against Crystal Palace

Archant’s Dave Evans, George Sessions and Ned Keating discuss the latest topics affecting our clubs

Edwards: Morecambe match is huge

11:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards and assistant Danny Webb urge their players on at Portsmouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

The O’s manager discusses Saturday’s pivotal fixture in the battle to survive in League Two

Orient’s CEO backs squad to avoid relegation

10:29 George Sessions
Leyton Orient forward Sam Dalby is congratulated by team-mate Paul McCallum (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Brisbane Road club release statement reflecting on last two years and recent events at the east London club like transfer listing experienced players

West Ham boss: There is no comparison between my departure and Payet situation

08:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic

Hurt Hammers manager Slaven Bilic responds to stories calling him a hypocrite

Fenn admires Hamlets, but needs the points

08:00 George Sessions
Ilford manager Allan Fenn (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Cricklefield Stadium boss full of praise for Ade Abayomi and discusses ‘ridiculous’ fixture list

Side hope Bengal clash is on after Monday’s washout

Yesterday, 16:00 Ned Keating
Barkingside manager Gursel Gulfer (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Side were due to host Bengal earlier this week, but match was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

O’s place several experienced players on transfer list

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak tackles Exeter City forward Reuben Reid (pic: Simon O'Connor).

McCallum backs Orient’s Dalby to kick on

Sam Dalby celebrates after scoring four minutes into his Leyton Orient full debut (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Dunne departs O’s

Alan Dunne in action for Leyton Orient against Portsmouth in October (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient boss delighted with Moore’s contribution at Pompey

Leyton Orient midfielder Sammy Moore dribbles past Portsmouth's Michael Smith (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Bowery joins Railwaymen

Jordan Bowery in action for Leyton Orient at Southend United in the EFL Trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now