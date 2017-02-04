Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient Fans’ Trust show support for O’s squad and Danny Webb with open letter insisting they are a 100 per cent behind them

11:30 04 February 2017

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

Mathew Parri Thomas 2016

LOFT call on supporters to come together to back current players at Brisbane Road in their fight to avoid relegation from League Two this season

Leyton Orient Fans’ Trust (LOFT) have issued an open letter showing their support for Danny Webb and the O’s squad and called for unity in the Brisbane Road clubs battle to remain in the Football League.

LOFT have expressed their disappointment with president Francesco Becchetti and the way he runs the east Londoners in the past and again in their statement yesterday.

But the Fans’ Trust have urged all supporters to come together as one and play their part to help O’s battle to avoid relegation to the National League.

The open letter, reads: “These are difficult times for Leyton Orient Football Club. We face a real fight to maintain the Football League status the club has held for 112 years.

“The Leyton Orient Fans’ Trust (LOFT) is writing this open letter to let the manager and players know that we are fully behind you in these tough times and want to give the team as much support and encouragement as possible in the final three months of the season. We encourage all O’s supporters to do the same.

“We are of course disappointed with performances and results this season. They have not been good enough. You know that as well as we do. But we feel they reflect, to a large extent, the chaotic and uncertain manner in which the club has been run.

“Over the past two and a half years, managers and players have come and gone at an alarming rate, which cannot be easy for squad morale or building a settled team. Again, we do not blame you as individuals for this situation.

“We know that Leyton Orient is not a great place to work at the moment. That much is evident from your former colleagues who have said as much in recent weeks and months. In the long run we want the club to be the happy, family club it was in 2014, and we believe that can only happen with a change in ownership.

“Supporters’ Trusts don’t normally comment about what happens on the pitch, but the situation now at Leyton Orient is more than just a matter of league position – we believe it is a matter of the club’s very survival as a football club. However, it is important that fans and players unite right now to focus on the immediate goal of avoiding relegation and we are behind you 100 per cent in this objective.

“Over the club’s 136-year history, Orient has faced its fair share of difficult times, and we have always come through them; a tribute to our small but incredibly loyal fanbase, and an open and determined club spirit. We have always achieved most when we have been settled and united.

“We hope that same unity and determination can be found in the current demanding situation, to pull us clear of trouble. We understand the problems facing the squad, but we want to play our part in turning things round, on and off the pitch.

“Despite our club’s difficulties, we believe there is enough ability and experience in the squad to retain our League status. With the right spirit and backing, we can do this. Up the O’s!”

With Orient currently 23rd in the table, everybody associated with the Brisbane Road club needs to unite in an attempt to help the club stay up this season.

Related articles

Keywords: Francesco Becchetti Football League National League

Latest East London Sports News

LOFT show support for Webb and O’s squad

52 minutes ago George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

LOFT call on supporters to come together to back current players at Brisbane Road in their fight to avoid relegation from League Two this season

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Carlisle United

09:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum anguishes in pain after going down injured at Mansfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Danny Webb will be without top goalscorer Paul McCallum for his first match as manager

Golf Foundation launches ‘Skills for Life’ awards

07:30
The Golf Foundation is launching a new skills for life awards scheme (pic Leaderboard Photography)

Scheme to champion good values of sport

O’s boss ready for challenge

Yesterday, 18:30 Exclusive by George Sessions
Danny Webb is the new manager of Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

33-year-old discusses the influence of his father David Webb and how he’s worked his way up at Leyton Orient

Upton Barks: I’m buzzing for Belfast return

Yesterday, 17:30
Anto Upton in action in one of his earlier fights (pic Nicky Nunn)

Anto Upton talks boxing in our new column

Webb wants to give Orient fans something to get excited about

Yesterday, 17:05 George Sessions
Leyton Orient supporters sing at Oxford United last season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

New O’s boss hails supporters for regularly coming to Brisbane Road despite the teams struggles in League Two this season

Roberts: Rest can help London Raiders

Yesterday, 17:00 Lee Power
London Raiders discuss tactics during a timeout at Lee Valley (pic John Scott)

Forward to recharge during blank weekend

Danny’s determined to prevent O’s going down

Yesterday, 14:37 Exclusive by George Sessions
Danny Webb (right) looks on with Andy Edwards at Doncaster Rovers earlier in the season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

New man in the Brisbane Road hotseat discusses the departures of Andy Edwards and Richard Thomas and the promotion of Omer Riza and Michael Amoah

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Edwards backs ‘natural finisher’ Liburd to shine at O’s

Billericay Town manager Craig Edwards (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGSPHOTO).

Edwards: Webb can keep O’s up

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ulrich move no more!

Ulrich Nnomo in action for Leyton Orient against Portsmouth earlier in the season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Webb wants to give Orient fans something to get excited about

Leyton Orient supporters sing at Oxford United last season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Danny’s determined to prevent O’s going down

Danny Webb (right) looks on with Andy Edwards at Doncaster Rovers earlier in the season (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now