Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum returns to Portsmouth as a different character

16:00 13 January 2017

Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum pokes home his first of the game against Crawley Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum pokes home his first of the game against Crawley Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

23-year-old made ‘stupid mistake’ during his loan at Fratton Park, but the costly incident helped him grow up

Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum heads in against Barnet to reduce the deficit at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum heads in against Barnet to reduce the deficit at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum will return to Portsmouth tomorrow (Saturday) eager to show how far he has come and grown up over the last two years.

It was back on January 24 2015 when the striker received a straight red card for Pompey against Southend United in the second match of his loan spell from West Ham United.

Aged just 21, the youngster reacted angrily towards referee Lee Collins and received an additional four-match ban on top of the three he was already set to serve.

But anybody that knows the O’s forward off the pitch will have seen him mature since arriving at Brisbane Road in the summer of 2015.

McCallum is a hugely popular character at Orient and has been a leader for the club at times this season in League Two.

He said: “The incident was something stupid. I was so eager to impress at Portsmouth because it was a big club and I was on loan.

“I got sent off for something that was very silly and I didn’t think it was a red and all the emotion got to me.

“I ended up doing something stupid and it cost me. I got a seven-game suspension, a big fine and missed a big chunk of the season.

“Obviously I was at a big club and I could have used that loan as a big stepping stone for me, but I’ve learnt a lot since then. I’ve grown up now and it was a mistake that shaped the character I am today.”

The former Dulwich Hamlet forward has matured since the incident, but is the first to admit he still gets frustrated with referees.

McCallum will frequently be seen chatting with the man in the middle and more often that not telling him the last decision he made was wrong.

But the frustration the former Pompey loanee can show at times is his determination to do well for O’s and succeed.

And his mistake at Fratton Park and the anterior cruciate ligament damage he suffered to his knee eight months later has made him appreciate football even more.

“I think referees just hate me for some reason. Every Saturday I try to speak to them, but they don’t give me anything,” laughed McCallum.

“The incident has helped me grow up and the injury made me realise you can’t even take day-to-day training for granted. You have to work hard all the time to become a better player.”

Before damaging his ACL with O’s at Northampton Town, McCallum had scored three goals in nine games at the start of the 2015/16 campaign.

It helped Orient begin the season with five consecutive league victories and saw Jay Simpson get off to a flyer as well.

The duo appeared to strike up an excellent partnership, but unfortunately we won’t see that again at Brisbane Road.

Simpson completed a move to MLS side Philadelphia Union on Monday and it left McCallum with some disappointment.

After returning from injury, the Orient number 10 only started seven games with Simpson and they rarely finished a game together.

“It’s very frustrating because last season Jay and I struck up a good partnership and unfortunately I got injured,” said McCallum.

“Since then we’ve never really got the chance to redevelop that form, but I’ve learnt a lot from playing with him and I wish him all the best in the MLS.”

While Simpson gets ready for life in Philadelphia, McCallum and Orient will be battling at Fratton Park this weekend.

Portsmouth are currently fourth in the table while O’s are at the opposite end and looking over their shoulder in 21st position.

A first away win since November 12 would give Orient a massive boost, but they know it is not going to be easy at Pompey.

Nevertheless, up front they will have somebody ready to hold the ball up and win fouls in order to get some vital points.

McCallum said: “I’d love to go back there, score a few goals and get the winner, but what’s more important is the team getting the victory, being solid and not losing – that’s the main thing.

“I don’t think there is anybody still at Portsmouth from my time. It was a few seasons back and I missed last years match because of injury, but we managed to get the win and hopefully we can do it again.”

Related articles

Keywords: Jay Simpson Paul McCallum Northampton Town Portsmouth Brisbane

Latest East London Sports News

McCallum returns to Portsmouth as a different character

27 minutes ago Exclusive by George Sessions
Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum pokes home his first of the game against Crawley Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

23-year-old made ‘stupid mistake’ during his loan at Fratton Park, but the costly incident helped him grow up

Newham College get better of Norlington at UEL

15:00 Don McDermott
Action from the latest indoor cricket matches at UEL

Students return to indoor cricket action at SportsDock

Pickett to bow out in London

14:00
Brad Pickett (right) in action against Iuri Alcantara in October (pic: Pete Byrne/PA Wire/Press Association Images)

Bow native named on initial bill for March 18 event

Edwards wants O’s to embrace Pompey challenge

12:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Brisbane Road club travel to south coast following a poor start to 2017, but have Sammy Moore available again

FA People’s Cup returns!

08:30
This year�s FA People�s Cup - a nationwide five-a-side competition run in partnership with BBC Get Inspired - is going to start next month (pic: Essex FA).

Entry is free with over 35,000 players taking part last year with the final being played in Sheffield

McCallum ready to fight for Orient’s Football League status

Yesterday, 17:00 Exclusive by George Sessions
Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum makes a nuisance of himself against Accrington Stanley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Former West Ham United striker discusses the prospect of relegation, repaying Andy Edwards faith and Robbie Weir’s ACL injury

Andre Olley puts legends on canvas

Yesterday, 15:00 Len Whaley
Andre Olley with his picture of boxing greats Rocky Marciano and Muhammad Ali at the Peacock gym.

Boxing trainer paints in spare time

Bengal boss not taking struggling Burnham lightly

Yesterday, 14:00 George Sessions
A Sporting Bengal United player looks to keep the ball from a Hullbridge Sports rival (pic: Bridge Photo Shop).

Mile End Stadium club have won three of their last four games, but won’t take anything for granted this weekend

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Orient boss in dark over Simpson’s future

Leyton Orient captain Robbie Weir congratulates Jay Simpson on his goal against Accrington Stanley with Sandro Semedo behind the pair (pic: Simon O'Connor).

LOFT call on Becchetti to sell O’s and it looks like he will

Leyton Orient president Francesco Becchetti (second row, middle) looks on with head of recruitment Rob Gagliardi, chief operating officer Vito Miceli and chief executive Alessandro Angelieri in the first row (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edwards wants O’s to embrace Pompey challenge

Leyton Orient boss Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edwards: Relegation is a serious threat for O’s

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards looks on from the touchline against Barnet (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simpson makes Philadelphia switch

Jay Simpson fires home the only goal of the game for Leyton Orient against Accrington Stanley - his last goal for the club (pic: Simon O'Connor).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now