Leyton Orient forward Rowan Liburd targets another start this weekend at Cambridge United

PUBLISHED: 13:30 06 April 2017

Rowan Liburd holds the ball up for Leyton Orient against Yeovil Town earlier in the season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Rowan Liburd holds the ball up for Leyton Orient against Yeovil Town earlier in the season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Loan striker has struggled for game time since moving to Brisbane Road from Stevenage in January

Rowan Liburd is hoping to be handed another starting opportunity by Leyton Orient manager Omer Riza this weekend at Cambridge United.

The Stevenage forward joined the O’s on the final day of the winter transfer window, but has only made seven League Two appearances.

Ex-boss Danny Webb only started the former Billericay Town striker twice during his two months in charge, but Riza appears to have confidence in the 24-year-old.

“It was good to get back playing and when you are out of the squad the main thing is just to stay focused and help the boys around you by working hard,” said Liburd.

“When you get the chance you have just got to play well and hopefully I get another start this week at Cambridge.

“There are still points to play for, so we have got to keep working and trying to get points and good results. We want to stay in the league that is the main thing.”

After Liburd’s full debut against Carlisle United on February 4, the striker found game time tough to come by.

But the forward produced his best display in an O’s shirt on Saturday despite the 2-0 defeat at home to Wycombe Wanderers.

It was another loss for Orient – their fifth successive reverse – but they never gave up despite playing with 10 men for over an hour.

Liburd added: “There are positives to take and we will keep working, plugging away and we want a result on Saturday for the fans, so we can try and move up the table as much as we can.”

Orient could line up in the 3-4-3 formation again this weekend with Riza favouring the tactic against Wycombe.

Josh Koroma and Sandro Semedo lined up as inverted wingers on the left and right respectively on Saturday and got some joy.

Koroma and Liburd in particular linked up well and it occurred after they combined impressively during training.

“We worked a lot on the formation and worked out the little details that the gaffer wanted,” said the ex-Reading youngster.

“It worked alright, so hopefully with a full week of training it can work in our favour even more this Saturday.

“Josh and I worked on things and we have a good rapport and it seemed to come out against Wycombe, so it was good.

“We have Cambridge on Saturday, so we will go there with the same mentality of trying to get points and trying to climb the table.”

