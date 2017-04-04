Leyton Orient forward Rowan Liburd: Tom Parkes’ red card against Wycombe Wanderers was crucial

Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes tries to win the ball from Wycombe Wanderers Garry Thompson, but is sent off for a high tackle (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Striker, on loan from Stevenage, felt O’s performed well under new boss Omer Riza and were unlucky against the Chairboys

Referee Charles Breakspear shows the red card to Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes (out of picture) and O's vice-captain Liam Kelly (left) shows his frustration (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Rowan Liburd felt Leyton Orient could have gone on to achieve a positive result against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday if Tom Parkes hadn’t received a red card in the first half.

The O’s looked in control against the Chairboys before the ex-Bristol Rovers defender was sent off for a high challenge on Garry Thompson.

Matt Bloomfield opened the scoring for Wycombe soon after before Myles Weston added a second for Wycombe in controversial circumstances after pushing Jens Janse in the build-up.

Liburd said: “We started the game really well and had the sending-off not happened I think we could have kicked on and got something from the game and got a few goals and the win.

“When you are down the bottom normally everything that goes wrong happens, but we just need to stick with it and keep fighting.”

Although Orient were on top during Saturday’s match, they had made similar good starts against Crawley Town, Doncaster Rovers and Accrington Stanley before losing.

Despite being two goals down at the break, O’s didn’t crumble and showed plenty of fight in the second half.

The Orient supporters were also brilliant and got behind the team throughout the second half.

Liburd added: “They are brilliant and they back you all the time and support you and because they are so close you can really feel their sense of energy and that they want you to do well.”

Orient played a 3-4-3 formation on Saturday under new boss Omer Riza and it looked to work in the opening exchanges.

Stevenage loanee Liburd appeared to thrive with two players up alongside him and did well from the start.

The striker admitted the transition from Danny Webb to Riza was easy because he was already part of the coaching team.

“I think because we have worked with the gaffer before we know what to expect, so it is good,” said Liburd.

“The formation was worth trying and when you are playing and things don’t go your way sometimes change is good.

“Hopefully people remember the first 20 minutes against Wycombe and it gives them something to look forward to next Saturday.”