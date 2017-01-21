Search

Leyton Orient maintain cushion above League Two relegation zone despite Saturdays postponement

12:30 23 January 2017

Leyton Orient midfielder Michael Collins tries his luck from outside the area at Portsmouth (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient midfielder Michael Collins tries his luck from outside the area at Portsmouth (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Andy Edwards’ team were set to host Morecambe last weekend, but a frozen pitch forced the fixture to be called off

After Leyton Orient’s match with Morecambe was postponed, there was a chance they could have dropped into the League Two relegation zone by 5pm on Saturday.

Referee Lee Collins carried out a pitch inspection at Brisbane Road at 11am with both managers present.

But despite the Shrimps making the lengthy trip to east London, the pitch was declared unfit to play.

Fortunately for O’s most of the other results went their way and they only fell one place to 21st.

Andy Edwards’ team were 20th ahead of Saturdays fixture list and two points above the bottom two.

With Kevin Nolan’s Notts County losing 2-0 at Grimsby Town, Orient maintained their cushion above the dotted line.

Bottom club Newport County picked up a point following a goalless draw at Barnet to close the gap between themselves and O’s to six points.

Cheltenham Town were going above the east Londoners before Plymouth Argyle netted a last-minute goal to win 2-1 at Whaddon Road.

Meanwhile Accrington Stanley’s 1-1 draw with Carlisle United saw them leapfrog Orient by one spot on Saturday.

Crewe Alexandra are still only two place above the O’s and just three points better off after a 3-1 loss at Doncaster Rovers.

It means Orient, despite having no match last weekend, are out of the relegation zone for another week.

With Notts County at home to Crawley Town on Saturday, however, Edwards’ team may need a positive result at Mansfield Town to ensure it remains that way.

