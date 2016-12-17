Search

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards: There weren’t much between us and Wycombe Wanderers

18:23 17 December 2016

Leyton Orient winger Gavin Massey moves forward with the ball against Accrington Stanley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

The east Londoners struggled to create chances at Adams Park and suffered a 1-0 defeat in League Two

Andy Edwards was disappointed Leyton Orient couldn’t pick up a positive result at Wycombe Wanderers after restricting the Buckinghamshire outfit to few chances at Adams Park this afternoon in League Two.

Typically it was Scott Kashket, who departed O’s in August by mutual consent, who fired home the only goal of the game in the 50th minute.

Edwards admitted the former Orient youngster produced an effective performance against his old club.

“Scott is obviously the form striker in the division so we knew he’d be a threat,” said the O’s manager.

“We know him very well and he took his opportunity. He had a couple of half chances in the first period and he is very effective. He ghosts in and finds space. He took his goal well.”

The 45-year-old was disappointed with the lack of chances they created, though expected the contest at Adams Park to be tight.

Wycombe, who had won seven games consecutively before today, defended strongly to earn a deserved three points.

Edwards added: “I can’t think of too many chances in the second half. We had a couple of set pieces and we are playing against a side who are very disciplined and organised.

“It was always going to be a game of few chances and that is how it panned out. If you look at Scott’s goal, it was quite similar to the opportunity Jay Simpson had first half.

“Jay was unfortunate that one didn’t go in and we put some good balls into the box, which they defended well.

“You look at both sides and one is in the top six and have won their last eight and the other is in the bottom four and I really didn’t think there was much in it.”

Orient were without Michael Collins after the midfielder suffered an ankle injury getting off the team bus.

A dead leg also meant Ollie Palmer wasn’t available to face Wycombe while Callum Kennedy left the pitch on a stretcher.

“Michael picked up a freak injury getting off the bus so that was a disappointment,” said Edwards.

“We hope he’ll be fit for the Boxing Day game with Crawley Town. Ollie Palmer was also injured and unavailable.

“I don’t know how bad Callum’s injury is. We’ll have to see how it is over the next couple of days.”

Orient remain 21st in the table and only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

