Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient midfielder Freddy Moncur can’t prevent Bishop’s Stortford defeat in National League South

15:00 20 December 2016

Freddy Moncur is currently on loan at Bishop's Stortford from Leyton Orient (Martin Addison).

Freddy Moncur is currently on loan at Bishop's Stortford from Leyton Orient (Martin Addison).

Archant

Find out what Freddy Moncur, Victor Adeboyejo, Charlie Grainger, Michael Clark and Sammy Moore have got up to over the past week

Freddy Moncur was one of only two Leyton Orient players out on loan to feature in the National League South last weekend with injuries and suspension ruling out a few of the squad temporarily away from Brisbane Road.

Unfortunately it was not a good afternoon for the 20-year-old or his Bishop’s Stortford team.

Moncur played the full 90 minutes, yet was unable to prevent Hemel Hempstead Town claiming a 4-0 win at the ProKit UK Stadium.

The O’s midfielder did have a good effort saved with an hour played when it was only 2-0 to the visitors.

Yet Moncur’s foul inside the area four minutes from time allowed Hemel to conclude the scoring from the penalty spot in Hertfordshire.

Stortford remain bottom of the table ahead of travelling to local rivals Chelmsford City on Boxing Day (Monday).

Victor Adeboyejo was the other Orient player in National League South action with struggling Margate.

It was a brave effort by the O’s forward and the rest of his team, but they suffered a 1-0 loss at Hungerford Town.

Adeboyejo went close to opening the scoring in the first half, though headed inches wide with half an hour played.

Hungerford grabbed the only goal of the game 19 minutes from time to hand Margate an eighth consecutive defeat.

Adeboyejo and the Gate will aim to halt that run and move up from 21st when Welling United visit Hargrave Park on Boxing Day.

Charlie Grainger is currently serving a two-match suspension following his red card for Hampton & Richmond Borough in the FA Trophy earlier this month.

Orient’s goalkeeper was missing for the visit of St Albans City on Saturday, but the Beavers coped fine without him claiming a 4-0 victory.

Hampton visit Hemel Hempstead next on Boxing Day and Grainger will again be absent, but is available for their first match of 2017.

Michael Clark missed East Thurrock United’s home clash with Truro City in the National League South last weekend.

The young centre back was absent due to injury and Rocks went behind initially at Rookery Hill.

But East Thurrock hit back to claim a 5-1 win, which places them ninth in the table and eight points off the play-offs.

Clark will now hope to return for Rocks’ big Boxing Day fixture at old foes Concord Rangers.

It was another week on the sidelines for Sammy Moore, who has been struggling with a hamstring problem recently.

Dover Athletic travelled to Forest Green Rovers in the National League on Saturday and claimed a 1-1 draw without the O’s midfielder.

Moore will be aiming to be fit and available for selection for the visit of Maidstone United on Boxing Day.

Related articles

Keywords: Charlie Grainger Sammy Moore Freddy Moncur National League

Latest East London Sports News

LOFT believe O’s ‘getting worse’ at communicating

60 minutes ago George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Play With A Legend).

Recent Fans’ Forum discussed stadium issues, communication, the London Stadium and financial matters in addition to other topics

Drapers Field’s Wallace wins award

12:00
Drapers Field duty manager Lisa Wallace (right) receives the London Sports Venue Manager of the Year from MyLocalPitch co-founder Jamie Foale (pic: MyLocalPitch)

Duty manager rewarded for stellar work in 2016

Sporting show spirit to snatch late Lodge draw

09:00 George Sessions
Sporting Bengal United players celebrate a goal (pic: Bridge Photo Shop).

Tower Hamlets lose again to exit Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy after 3-0 defeat at Waltham Forest

Former boxing foes are all friends in older age

Yesterday, 16:00 Len Whaley
Tommy Burling (left) and Raymond Lee are pictured with Sammy McCarthy (centre)

Ex-Boxers Associations prove popular with rivals

O’s have improved under Edwards says Parkes

Yesterday, 14:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes battles with Wycombe Wanderers rival Aaron Pierre at a corner (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ex-Bristol Rovers captain discusses impact of third boss of the campaign at Brisbane Road

Bengal boss calls for more

Yesterday, 12:00 George Sessions
A Sporting Bengal United player looks to keep the ball from a Hullbridge Sports rival (pic: Bridge Photo Shop).

Mile End Stadium club play final match of 2016 this evening looking to end the year with three consecutive wins

Orient boss left frustrated

Yesterday, 10:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient defender Nicky Hunt shows his frustration to referee Alan Young after another questionable decision at Wycombe Wanderers

Both Rob Lewis and Alan Young struggled at Adams Park and didn’t let the League Two match flow

Basketball England reveal new national programme plans

Tue, 18:00
Basketball England have been holding a National junior training camp in Manchester

Local yougnsters included in GB age group squads

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Leyton Orient player ratings: No early Christmas cheer

Leyton Orient forward Jordan Bowery does his best to keep the ball at Wycombe Wanderers (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient will keep working hard to improve insists Edwards

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards (left) and assistant Danny Webb (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient boss left frustrated

Leyton Orient defender Nicky Hunt shows his frustration to referee Alan Young after another questionable decision at Wycombe Wanderers

O’s have improved under Edwards says Parkes

Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes battles with Wycombe Wanderers rival Aaron Pierre at a corner (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s youngster Moncur can’t prevent Stortford defeat

Freddy Moncur is currently on loan at Bishop's Stortford from Leyton Orient (Martin Addison).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now