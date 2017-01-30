Search

Leyton Orient player ratings: Heads drop at Stags and O’s fall into bottom two again

16:00 30 January 2017

Leyton Orient players Paul McCallum (left), Sammy Moore (inside, left), Sam Dalby (inside, right) and Nicky Hunt show their disappointment after Mansfield Town score (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

George Sessions provides player ratings following the 2-0 defeat at Mansfield Town on Saturday in League Two

Leyton Orient forward Paul McCallum anguishes in pain after going down injured at Mansfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient dropped into the League Two relegation zone for the second time this season after losing 2-0 at Mansfield Town on Saturday.

After O’s had held out until half time, the Stags needed just three minutes after the restart to open the scoring at Field Mill.

Mansfield doubled their advantage just eight minutes later and Orient never really looked like getting back into the match.

Alex Cisak (8) – Australian made a number of crucial saves during the first 45, but couldn’t do anything about the opener. Kept the score down after the break and was in good form.

Leyton Orient midfielder Michael Collins battles to keep the ball at Mansfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Nicky Hunt (5) – Tough afternoon for the ex-Mansfield captain as he struggled to cope with the pace of the home attackers and failed to get forward enough in second period.

Teddy Mezague (6) – French defender did well during the first half and was colossal in the air, but wasn’t at his best after the break and made some bad mistakes.

Tom Parkes (6) – Similar to fellow centre back Mezague, did okay at times, although struggled in second period when Stags came close to adding a couple more to the scoreline.

Callum Kennedy (5.5) – Not a great day for the left-back as he switched off for the second goal and was wasteful in possession, but he did go close late on when his low shot clipped the post.

Gavin Massey tries his best to get Leyton Orient on the attack at Mansfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Gavin Massey (5.5) – Difficult afternoon for former Colchester United winger and failed to take Orient’s main chance. He appeared to be caught in two minds whether to cross or shoot in the 34th minute.

Sammy Moore (5.5) – Didn’t get close enough to Ben Whiteman for the opener or the second goal and it proved costly, yet was his usual busy self in midfield and battled well.

Michael Collins (6) – Tried hard to get O’s on the front foot, but to no avail and found it tough in middle of the park with weather conditions difficult at Field Mill.

Sandro Semedo (6) – Portuguese winger put a couple of crosses into the area, although rarely picked out a team-mate and couldn’t cause Mansfield many problems.

Leyton Orient winger Sandro Semedo tries to get past a Mansfield Town opponent (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Paul McCallum (6) – Frustrating afternoon for the forward, despite winning quite a few first half headers, especially inside his own area. Fingers crossed his injury isn’t too bad.

Sam Dalby (5.5) – 17-year-old couldn’t get into the match on his return from an ankle issue and although he worked hard, was subbed after Stags second goal.

Substitutes:

Ollie Palmer, for Dalby 57. (6) – Big striker was up against his old club, but couldn’t inflict any pain on them as Orient failed to pose much of an attacking threat.

Ollie Palmer looks to cause an impact for Leyton Orient against his old club Mansfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Victor Adeboyejo, for McCallum 90.

Keywords: Alex Cisak Callum Kennedy Gavin Massey Tom Parkes Sammy Moore Ollie Palmer Sandro Semedo Nicky Hunt Paul McCallum Mansfield Town

