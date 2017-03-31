Poll

Leyton Orient players and staff not paid wages on time

Leyton Orient players Liam Kelly (centre) and Nicky Hunt (left) show their horror after Crawley Town go 3-0 up (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Club employees were expecting to be paid their monthly wages today

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Players and staff at League Two side Leyton Orient have not been paid wages that were due for this month.

Club employees were expecting to be paid their monthly wages today, but as of this morning none have received payment.

O’s players and staff are set to have a meeting this morning to decide what the next course of action should be.

The club have until 4pm today to process the payment, but if they fail to do that then staff and players at Orient are likely to have to wait until Monday at the earliest to be paid.

It is another negative story associating the Brisbane Road club who are seven points from safety at the bottom of League Two.

Earlier this month the O’s appeared in the High Court over an unpaid tax bill, but chairman Francesco Becchetti settled the debt to HM Revenue and Customs.

Becchetti revealed, via a statement through chief executive Alessandro Angelieri, that he would be injecting a further £1 million into the club within eight to 10 weeks to pay off all outstanding debts.

Orient still owe four other creditors and as of this morning have yet to pay their staff or players for March.

A statement by Leyton Orient Fans’ Trust read: “This throws into severe doubt whether the £1m promised to the court by Becchetti is actually real, if he can’t find a much smaller amount for the wage bill.

“We will do all we can to offer advice and support to the staff at this worrying time - we’re extremely angry at their treatment, but to be clear, the Regeneration Fund can’t be used to pay club’s bills while Francesco Becchetti remains in charge. He has to go - now.”