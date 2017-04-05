Search

Leyton Orient players and staff told not to expect monthly wages for a ‘few days’

PUBLISHED: 22:32 05 April 2017 | UPDATED: 22:46 05 April 2017

Leyton Orient fans, players and staff members take part in a minute's applause for O's supporter Frankie Bish alongside Wycombe Wanderers players and staff members (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient fans, players and staff members take part in a minute's applause for O's supporter Frankie Bish alongside Wycombe Wanderers players and staff members (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Club employees were expecting to be paid last Friday and were then told tomorrow (Thursday), but have now been told they will have to wait even longer

Leyton Orient players and staff have been told they will not receive their monthly wages tomorrow (Thursday) as previously suggested.

It was revealed last Friday (March 31) that club employees had not received their wages for the month.

The players and staff were then told they would be paid their wages for March on Thursday April 6 – six days later than expected.

However, it is understood O’s employees have today (Wednesday) been told they will not be paid until a few days.

No specific date has been set for when they will be paid their wages for March, so the players and staff remain in limbo.

As things stand, Saturday’s League Two match at Cambridge United is set to go ahead with the squad likely to play despite not receiving their wages.

But staff, along with the players, are understood to be growing frustrated at what they perceive to be delaying tactics after having previous promises broken.

This is the latest bad news for the Brisbane Road club who were only in court last month over an unpaid tax bill.

Chairman Francesco Becchetti settled the debt to HM Revenue and Customs then, but has now failed to pay O’s players and staff for March.

Orient’s squad are understood to be in contact with the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) about what to do next, but there is less support for the loyal staff at the club who remain uncertain about what the future holds.

