Leyton Orient’s assistant groundsman Joe Newton set to leave and join London rivals

PUBLISHED: 11:30 31 March 2017 | UPDATED: 13:28 31 March 2017

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

Mathew Parri Thomas 2016

O’s assistant groundsman reveals he has decide to join Championship club Fulham due to ongoing issues at Brisbane Road

Leyton Orient’s assistant groundsman Joe Newton is the latest member of staff to depart Brisbane Road during a turbulent period for the club.

Earlier this month it was revealed physio Pete Webb had left to take up a role at Premier League outfit Watford.

Danny Webb resigned from the managers’ post this week while goalkeeper coach Martin Brennan left with immediate effect and Newton will bid farewell after tomorrow’s match.

O’s assistant groundsman tweeted on March 18 that the home game against Wycombe Wanderers would be his last.

Newton said: “On April 1 my time at Leyton Orient is coming to an end. This is something I never wanted to do, but due to the ongoing things at the club I have decided to take my groundsman career elsewhere.

“I start as an apprentice groundsman and then went on to be an assistant groundsman. Colin James (Orient’s groundsman) is not just a boss, but an amazing friend who taught me the roles to be a groundsman.

“Going into Orient wasn’t just work, but to see your second family, so I will miss everyone there. I’ve now taken the role as a groundsmen at Fulham, but my love for the O’s will never die.

“I really wish Orient the very best and hope they can get back to normality with the amazing people they have there. Up the O’s.”

With so much uncertainty over the long-term future of the club, Newton is not expected to be the only departure from Brisbane Road before the end of the campaign.

Keywords: Danny Webb Premier League Brisbane

