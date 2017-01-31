Search

Leyton Orient sign Rowan Liburd on loan from League Two rivals Stevenage

15:19 31 January 2017

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road (pic: Play With A Legend).

Mathew Parri Thomas 2016

Former Billericay Town striker agrees deal at Brisbane Road until the end of the season

Leyton Orient have announced the loan signing of Stevenage forward Rowan Liburd on a deal until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has struggled for game time at the Hertfordshire club since joining in the summer for an undisclosed fee.

Liburd comes with good pedigree, however, after moving to Championship outfit Reading in July 2015.

The Londoner began his career in the Chelsea youth team before earning a scholarship with Thomas University.

After returning to England, the forward caught the eye at local club Billericay Town while in the Ryman Premier.

Liburd’s form at the Blues persuaded Reading to sign the striker on a two-year deal, but he was given limited opportunities at the Championship club.

A switch to Stevenage materialised in the summer, though the forward struggled to force his way into Boro’s starting XI.

When offered chances, Liburd has taken some and scored twice against Southend United in the EFL Trophy in November.

He also found the net during a 4-3 league defeat to Doncaster Rovers in December and will look to impress at Brisbane Road.

The additional of Liburd is a welcome boost for new O’s boss Danny Webb even if he lacks experience and he provides competition for places up front.

