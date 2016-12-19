Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient will keep working hard to improve insists manager Andy Edwards

10:30 19 December 2016

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards (left) and assistant Danny Webb (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards (left) and assistant Danny Webb (pic: Simon O'Connor).

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

45-year-old reflects on 1-0 defeat at Wycombe Wanderers and the performance of Myles Judd and Sam Dalby

Leyton Orient defender Myles Judd runs with the ball against Accrington Stanley (pic: Simon O'Connor).Leyton Orient defender Myles Judd runs with the ball against Accrington Stanley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards insists they’ll keep working hard to improve as an attacking unit after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers in League Two.

The O’s went down to a 50th minute strike from former player Scott Kashket and struggled to create chances throughout at Adams Park.

Jay Simpson had a couple of opportunities and Paul McCallum saw an effort ruled out for offside, but the Chairboys defended strongly.

“Everyone is disappointed. We are in a situation where we have got to be organised, resilient and hard to play against,” said Edwards.

“I felt we were for much of the match and the one mistake we made, we got punished for, but of course we want to create more chances.

“We have some good attacking players in the side and we have to keep working on that. At the moment we have got to find a way of digging out results.”

The Orient boss felt Wycombe deserved credit for limiting the east Londoners to very few chances at Adams Park.

Gareth Ainsworth’s team had won seven games in a row prior to the match and conceded just twice during that period.

Edwards added: “What we did first half after 15 minutes is quieten the home fans, slow the contest down and it was a very even match.

“Second period we conceded the goal and we were under pressure for about 20 minutes if not longer. We found it difficult to create chances and credit to Wycombe because they defended well.

“Every team they have come up against in the last seven games has found it similar because they’ve got momentum, belief and camaraderie.

“This team has been built over four years and the manager has been here for four years so it was a difficult game. On the balance of things they deserved the victory.”

Orient produced a solid display at the back, however, with Wycombe restricted to mainly half chances except for Kashket’s winner.

Myles Judd looked assured at right-back before switching to the left and Sam Dalby, also 17, made his league debut off the bench.

It capped a good day for the O’s academy with the under-18s sealing the Youth Alliance South East Division title with a 2-1 win at Northampton Town.

“Sam is a good player and can affect the game. There are no sentiments when we are playing these youngsters,” insisted Edwards.

“We’ve got Myles, only 17, in the team on merit and Sam was introduced off the bench on merit. They’ve got a big part to play like the experienced players and everyone in the squad. It’s important we pick ourselves up, regroup and go again next week.”

Related articles

Keywords: Scott Kashket Andy Edwards Jay Simpson Paul McCallum Northampton Town

Latest East London Sports News

Cox returns to Brisbane Road with Crawley

17:00 George Sessions
Dean Cox celebrates after scoring deep into stoppage time for Leyton Orient at Northampton Town last season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Monday’s League Two fixture offers O’s supporters a chance to bid farewell to ex-player, but the focus at 1pm has to be on winning three points

Rahman appointed chairman of Stepney

15:00
Emdad Rahman has been appointed as chairman of Stepney FC (pic: Emdad Rahman)

Rahman takes over role from Balal Ahmed

Bilic: Payet is fully committed to West Ham

14:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United's Dimitri Payet reacts to a challenge from Hull City's Robert Snodgrass during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic says he expects star Frenchman Payet to stay at West Ham in January

LOFT believe O’s ‘getting worse’ at communicating

13:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Play With A Legend).

Recent Fans’ Forum discussed stadium issues, communication, the London Stadium and financial matters in addition to other topics

Drapers Field’s Wallace wins award

12:00
Drapers Field duty manager Lisa Wallace (right) receives the London Sports Venue Manager of the Year from MyLocalPitch co-founder Jamie Foale (pic: MyLocalPitch)

Duty manager rewarded for stellar work in 2016

Sporting show spirit to snatch late Lodge draw

09:00 George Sessions
Sporting Bengal United players celebrate a goal (pic: Bridge Photo Shop).

Tower Hamlets lose again to exit Gordon Brasted Memorial Trophy after 3-0 defeat at Waltham Forest

Former boxing foes are all friends in older age

Yesterday, 16:00 Len Whaley
Tommy Burling (left) and Raymond Lee are pictured with Sammy McCarthy (centre)

Ex-Boxers Associations prove popular with rivals

O’s have improved under Edwards says Parkes

Yesterday, 14:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes battles with Wycombe Wanderers rival Aaron Pierre at a corner (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ex-Bristol Rovers captain discusses impact of third boss of the campaign at Brisbane Road

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read sport

Leyton Orient player ratings: No early Christmas cheer

Leyton Orient forward Jordan Bowery does his best to keep the ball at Wycombe Wanderers (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Orient boss left frustrated

Leyton Orient defender Nicky Hunt shows his frustration to referee Alan Young after another questionable decision at Wycombe Wanderers

Orient will keep working hard to improve insists Edwards

Leyton Orient manager Andy Edwards (left) and assistant Danny Webb (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s have improved under Edwards says Parkes

Leyton Orient defender Tom Parkes battles with Wycombe Wanderers rival Aaron Pierre at a corner (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s youngster Moncur can’t prevent Stortford defeat

Freddy Moncur is currently on loan at Bishop's Stortford from Leyton Orient (Martin Addison).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now